South African radio personality Mpumi Mlambo has officially confirmed that she is in a relationship with club DJ Fistaz Mixwell

The star posted a picture of them looking cosy at the Metro FM Music Awards in Mpumalanga

According to social media posts on Fistaz's page, the two have been dating for quite some time

Mpumi Mlambo is in a relationship with Fistaz Mixwell. Image: @mpumimlambo, @fistazmixwell

Source: Instagram

Haibo! Love is in the air, ya'll in the entertainment industry. Social media has been buzzing ever since the Metro FM presenter, Mpumi Mlambo, officially announced online about her love relationship with the popular club DJ Fistaz Mixwell.

Recently, the radio presenter who hosted the Metro FM Music Awards Black Carpet in May 2025, revealed her mjoloville with the popular DJ on her Facebook page.

Mlambo posted a picture of them looking all cosy at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga during the Metro FM Music Awards.

She captioned the post:

"Guys sek’vele kwa joleka phela."

According social media post from Fistaz Mixwell's page, it revealed that the couple have been dating for a long time. On her birthday in February 2024 Mixwell posted a sweet message for his girlfriend.

"Yi birthday yomunt’ wam vandag. Life is just better with you in it ❤️ happy birthday @mpumimlambo_," he wrote."

See the post here:

Source: Briefly News