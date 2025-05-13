South African media personality Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa and her ex-husband Black Coffee have made headlines on social media

An online user posted an old picture of Black Coffee and Enhle during their happy marriage days, which went viral

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reaction to the old picture of the once-famous couple

Bathong! It seems as though DJ Black Coffee and his ex-wife, Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, will forever catch smoke for their failed marriage on social media.

Recently, social media was abuzz after an online user @LoenzOmde posted an old picture of the once It couple of them during their happy marriage days, which quickly went viral on X (formerly known as Twitter).

See the photo below:

Earlier in May 2025, Enhle Mbali was also compared to her ex-husband's current girlfriend and a Venezuelan model named Victoria Gonzalez, on social media.

Netizens react to Enhle Mbali and Black Coffee's old pic

Shortly after the old picture went viral, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@Ndaba_2025 said:

"My GOAT fumbled here."

@_Owen_10_ wrote:

"The picture looks beautiful and peaceful. After and before pictures, we don't know."

@SthembisoStheh7 commented:

"Yet, he fumbled, but she didn't have to overreact to their marriage affairs. Now she's the one who misses him."

@RMzileni responded:

"I'll never forget that surprise call from Black Coffee when she was on, I don't remember quite well if it was Anele's show, or W*F Tumi on SABC 3... Their love was just beautiful to witness."

@TsakaniMugari replied:

"He messed it up by sleeping around and having kids outside marriage. It's funny how people are laughing at Mbali after everything she went through."

Black Coffee defends ex-wife and girlfriend from trolls

Meanwhile, DJ Black Coffee, born Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo, also showed love to Enhle Mbali and Victoria Gonzalez recently. The DJ trended after the internet compared his ex-wife, Enhle Mbali, and his rumoured bae, Venezuelan model, Victoria Gonzalez.

Black Coffee lost his cool after a social media user stirred up some drama by asking users whether his move from Enhle to Victoria was an upgrade or downgrade. The characteristically calm producer stunned the internet when he responded with a derogatory Xhosa word.

What makes his clap back hilarious was his choice of meme, which features rapper, Reason (Sizwe Alakine) and Piano Pulse host, Thakgi. At the time, the podcaster had made disrespectful comments about Luthando "LootLove" Shosha and Reason's new girlfriend Gigi Lamayne, claiming that Reason had downgraded from his baby mama. The rapper fiercely defended his partner in a viral confrontation that received praise and admiration across social media channels.

Lebo M and ex-wife's battle continues

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the latest updates on Lebo M and his ex-wife, Pretty Samuels' divorce drama. The Lion King maestro reportedly threatened legal action against his ex after she made some serious allegations against him.

Despite receiving a cease and desist, Samuels failed to comply with the instructions from Lebo and his lawyers, which may force them to take the matter further.

