Reason, aka Sizwe Alakine, and his girlfriend, Gigi Lamayne, have been attending a lot of weddings lately

A photo of the couple wearing coordinated white outfits at a wedding was reshared on social media

Netizens praised the couple, with some social media users speculating that they might be expecting

Reason and Gigi Lamayne wore matching white outfits to a wedding.

Source: Instagram

Rappers Reason and Gigi Lamayne have been attending weddings a lot lately. The celebrity couple previously left social media in stitches after sharing their unique lobola idea.

Gigi Lamayne and Reason serve couple goals

Reason and Gigi Lamayne have been inseparable since he invaded the set of the Piano Pulse podcast and defended her.

On Sunday, 4 May, Entertainment and current affairs blog MDN News shared a picture of Reason, also known as Sizwe Alakine, and his girlfriend Gigi Lamyane wearing matching outfits.

In the photo, which was posted on X, Sizwe Alakine is wearing a white shirt and white trousers, while Gigi Lamayne has a white blouse with a beautifully patterned skirt. The post was captioned:

“Sizwe Alakine with the love of his life, Gigi Lamayne.”

Netizens react to picture of Gigi Lamayne and Reason

In the comments, netizens gushed over Reason and Gigi Lamayne. Others speculated that Gigi Lamayne is pregnant, while others slammed the rappers for overediting the picture.

Here are some of the comments:

@NormaMansoor said:

“First time in a long time I’ve seen a good-looking and good-matching celeb couple. Got to say my girl Gigi Lamayne is looking stunning and happy. She’s glowing.”

@Hollyreymusic gushed:

“You’re the sweetest girl in the industry. You have always been so kind and warm towards me, which makes me so happy for you because you deserve this kind of love. ❤️❤️❤️ Gigi Lamayne and Reason forever 💛”

@RegoSmurf explained:

“6 - 8s are humble with bubbly personalities, you can tell Sizwe is adjusting to peace, 9s & 10s are always putting you through quests to keep them and simultaneously giving interviews to your replacements, they are fun for exercising and showing off but Sizwe did well here.”

@phestahiver replied:

“So much editing on the pictures should be illegal. Reason looks like he got an income on this pic, while he doesn’t and looks like he doesn’t in real life.”

@Melusi_Mokone said:

“My fav couple has been attending weddings nowadays, it’s time I attend their wedding.”

@Miss_Tolong predicted:

“Gigi is definitely expecting 🤰a baby.”

@moozlie said:

“It’s giving wedding, I swear🤞🏾😅✨”

@ChaleChipangura said:

"Love is beautiful when you are with the right partner. For men here, I pray on this Sunday that you love your wife and for women that you love your husband."

Reason and Gigi Lamayne attended another wedding in matching outfits.

Source: Instagram

Reason and Gigi Lamayne perform together

Gigi Lamayne and Reason don't only attend weddings and hang out together. Briefly News reported that the celebrity power couple shared the stage at the Red Bull BC One Sypher SA on Saturday, 29 March 2025, in Johannesburg.

The couple shared pictures of their performance on their respective social media pages. The rappers previously performed at Manifest, a concert held at Big Top Arena, Carnival City, on Saturday, 8 March 2025 where they performed their collaboration Bestie.

