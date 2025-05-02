Prince Kaybee recently endorsed Ciza's new song, Isaka (6am) , calling it the best South African song since 2021

Social media reactions to Prince Kaybee’s post were mixed, with some agreeing and others arguing that there have been bigger hits since 2021

Ciza, known for hits like Adje and Come Alive, is the son of Mafikizolo's Nhlanhla Mafu and her ex-husband TK Nciza

Prince Kaybee has divided Mzansi with his opinion on Ciza's trending song, Isaka (6am), which was released two weeks ago. Prince Kaybee endorsed the song and shared that it was the best South African song sing 2021.

Prince Kaybee has endorsed Ciza's new song 'Isaka (6am).

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee raves about Ciza's new song

Prince Kaybee is slowly bouncing back to the streets of social media after surgery. The star, who is known for sharing his opinion, despite sometimes being dragged for his thoughts, raved about Ciza's new song Isaka (6am) featuring Jazzworx and Thukuthela, released on 12 April 2025.

Taking to his X page, the Gugulethu hitmaker noted that the song, which has amassed almost four million views on YouTube, is undoubtedly the biggest in Mzansi since 2021. The post read:

"By far the most beautiful song to come out of South Africa since 2021❤️ The spirit of genius was in the room, and the Gods of waves and sonics were all present to cultivate this piece❤️"

SA reacts to Prince Kaybee's post

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Prince Kaybee's post. Some agreed that Isaka (6 am) was a banger, while others argued that there have been better and bigger hits in South Africa since 2021.

@Nonny07 said:

"That time u last dropped a beautiful song in 1987, but u have something to say, wow."

@lagalethuDeSon commented:

"Do not disrespect Kabza's Imithandazo and Khusela."

@Maphela_Moekets wrote:

"Why are we acting like Dlala Thukzin hasn't been dropping fire?"

“You just hate Amapiano because you release boring music since it took over. At least you acknowledge you’ve released nonsense since 2021.”

@Kwanele______ added:

“2021?? Just say you don’t feel the other guys, Kelvin Momo, Stokkie, Kabza, Thukzin, and other guys have been putting out songs way more beautiful than this, come on now”

@ayanda_yay83058 said:

"Nothing wrong with an opinion. Great great song, but for me, the way you put it, you're reached."

What you need to know about Ciza

Ciza is no stranger to the limelight. The son of the legendary Mafikizolo singer Nhlanhla Mafu and TK Nciza, Ciza has been in the industry for a while.

The star is known for hit songs like Adje, Come Alive, and Bank Notification. He also made headlines when he announced that he had ventured into the DJing industry.

Prince Kaybee shared thoughts on Ciza's hit 'Isaka (6am)'.

Source: Instagram

