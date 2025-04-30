South African music lovers are celebrating the return of popular recording artist De Mthuda after he dropped his new album, 'Mthuthuzeli' on Wednesday, 30 April 2025

De Mthuda’s album is expected to be a hit after the lead single, 'Gijima', was warmly received upon its release.

Local netizens reacted on social media by celebrating the album’s release, saying De Mthuda has returned to reclaim his place as one of Mzansi’s top recording artists

Popular amapiano star De Mthuda has been tipped to take over the local music scene after dropping his new album, Mthuthuzeli.

Following the album’s release on Wednesday, 30 April 2025, it created mass excitement among local fans who are expecting great things from the 31-year-old hitmaker.

Before the release of Mthuthuzeli, De Mthuda got fans grooving after dropping the lead single Gijima, featuring Zawadi Yamungu, which received mixed reviews from fans.

De Mthuda excites fans with new album

De Mthuda announced the album via his Instagram account:

While De Mthuda’s new album is tipped for success by fans, the hitmaker will have to replace 24-year-old Ciza at the top of the charts.

De Mthuda has been a prolific hitmaker in the Mzansi music scene after releasing an album annually since 2020 which has produced several chart-topping hits.

In addition to Yamungu, De Mthuda has collaborated with several local artists on his new album including Young Stunna, Nia Pearl and Sino Msolo.

Listen to Yamungu express her excitement for De Mthuda's new album in the video below:

Mthuthuzeli adds to the growing list of new music in Mzansi

The release of Mthutuzeli comes at an exciting time in Mzansi music with several artists busy at work creating new hits.

One of De Mthuda’s featured artists, Young Stunna, has been busy after collaborating with K.O for Pharadise, which recently dropped on the local music scene.

Fans welcome De Mthuda back to the charts

Local netizens reacted on social media to express their excitement for De Mthuda’s new album, saying the hitmaker has returned to reclaim his place atop South Africa’s charts.

MtoloSam loves the new album:

“First time waking up to listen to an album! I hope you can have shows in Durban. All the Best with this project Bhuti omncane. You really deserve all good things.”

Mabaso614 cannot wait to hear it:

“We are waiting for you to drop it. We are not even sleeping now. Patiently waiting for that album.”

Mfononala76 asked a question:

“Grootman why isn’t ‘Mthandazo’ on the album?”

RealBongiswa is a fan:

“One of the best to ever do it.”

Chloemadlisa is a loyal fan:

“My gf is pregnant, and if it's a boy. I'll name him 'Mthuthuzeli'.👑🎹.”

Th.abiso_moloi respects De Mthuda:

“The landlord is back 🔥🙌❤️.”

Blaqnote backs the album for success:

“*Let’s go🔥🔥.”

Dozthebe is getting ready to dance:

“Ready for 'Gijima' with @zawadiyamungu_ 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Ferleybradley is celebrating:

“Public holiday tomorrow 🔥🔥🔥🔥Called 'Mthuthuzeli'.”

Sam_sho_art1 is happy:

“It's about time 🕺🏾🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

