Amapiano star Kabza de Small impressed local fans with his skills on the piano in a social media video, making some miss the days of purely instrument-based songs

The popular star is set to release his latest album in June 2025 and is set to perform on stages across Mzansi

Local netizens reacted on social media to Kabza’s skills on the piano, saying they want more music in the same style

Kabza de Small showed off his skills on the piano in a social media video that had fans missing the good ol’ days.

The 32-year-old flexed his musical abilities on the keyboard while rocking to a quick beat and impressing the off-screen audience.

South African recording artist Kabza de Small impressed fans with his skills on the keyboard. Image: kabelomotha.

De Small, who will play at the Ultra South Africa festival in May 2025, is a fan favourite after producing several hits and enjoying sold-out shows.

Kabza de Small’s skills on the piano bring back memories for local fans

Watch Kabza flex his keyboard skills in the video below:

After the video, fans said they admired his skills on the keyboard and believe more artists need to incorporate instruments into their music instead of relying on hard baselines.

Kabza hopes his musical skills will impress fans when he releases his new album Bab'Motha Part 1 in June 2025.

The album, set to be released in June, will be Kabza’s seventh solo album, while he has produced several projects alongside fellow Mzansi star DJ Maphorisa.

Kabza shows off his love for music in the video below:

Kabza has a deep love for music

The popular artist has shown a deep passion for music in the past and has often collaborated with Maphorisa as part of the duo known as Scorpion Kings.

Recently, there were reports that the duo had broken up, but it was quickly dismissed by both Kabza and Maphorisa, whose reaction to the rumours brought laughter to local fans.

Amapiano star Kabza de Small will release new music in June 2025. Image: Kabelomotha.

Kabza’s piano skills have fans wanting more

Local netizens reacted on social media to say they admire Kabza’s skills on the piano and want to see more of the same in the future.

Boiketlo Mamabolo asked a question:

“What happened to this kind of music?”

Ntate Mathibe misses the piano:

“This is the piano we know and want .”

Awethu Magolide has fond memories:

“We miss this type of piano, reminds me of Boma 2015.”

Katlego Kekana is curious:

“Can Phori do that?”

Nqobile Maseko loves Kabza’s trademark:

“The ‘MOTHA’ voice never gets old.”

Terrence Molekoa was not impressed:

“Those keys are easy, let's see a progression.”

Tshilidzi Nemutandani said Kabza reminded them of a legend:

“ he reminds me of the late king of piano Duke Soul, take us back.”

Matome Dee Mac Bapedi says music has changed:

“This is original amapiano, not these popular ones we hear now without even a single piano sound. There is amapiano, which is what Kabza is composing on this video, then there is lockdrum and we still call it amapiano, but it has no piano in it.”

Xolile Bodlo is a longtime fan:

“This music reminds me of his first album: 'Sound Avenue Vol 1' , still have his CD.”

Loxiie Gee Lxiv admires Kabza:

“Kabza is crazy, yo this guy is fire but now he turned into an emotional piano producer.”

Kabza drops spiritual hit on Good Friday

As reported by Briefly News, Amapiano star Kabza de Small dropped a music video for Nasempini, a song featuring gospel group Spirit of Praise, on Friday, 18 April 2025.

The video for the spiritual hit was released on the same day Mzansi celebrated Good Friday to kick start their Easter weekend celebrations.

