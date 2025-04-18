South African Amapiano music producer and DJ Kabza De Small and Spirit of Praise have dropped new visuals for their song, Nasempini

The award-winning Amapiano star posted a snippet of the music video on his Instagram page

The music video was dropped on Friday, 18 April 2025, which is on Good Friday, just in time for the Easter weekend

Kabza De Small and Spirit of Praise dropped their new music video. Image: @kabelomotha, @aya_ntanzi

Source: Instagram

One thing about the Ampiano giant, Kabza De Small, he never disappoints when it comes to dropping good music.

Recently, the award-winning music producer who had Sizwe Dhlomo raving about him on social media announced on Thursday, 17 April 2025, on Instagram that he and Spirit of Praise, alongside Ayanda Ntanzi, will be dropping their Nasempini visuals on Good Friday, 18 April 2025, just in time for the Easter weekend.

In December 2024, Kabza De Small treated fans to a much-needed release and shared his latest song, Nasempini. The song is in collaboration with the Spirit Of Praise choir and features Ayanda Ntanzi, Stakey, and fellow Scorpion Kings member, DJ Maphorisa.

Nasempini is another Spiritual Amapiano tune that's sure to turn any nightclub and pub spot into a place of worship. We saw this when Imithandazo dominated the charts and was played at every club and eatery, and it looks like Kabza may have another hit on his hands.

Watch the new music video below:

Netizens react to Kabza's Nasempini

Many netizens flooded the Twitter (X) feed with their reactions to Kabza De Small's Nasempni version. Here's what they had to say below:

@le6ohang said:

"Kabza Da Small & Spirit of Praise dropped that 'Nasempini' music video on a Good Friday because South Africa needs to dance and praise the Lord."

@Lefentswe_M wrote:

"OMG, when Nasempini by Kabza dropped, the goosebumps."

@allcapssage questioned:

"What did he release last year as the main or sole producer besides Nasempini?"

@allcapssage replied:

"Bab motha is such a versatile producer only for him to give us nasempini."

SA artists who teased new music

South African stars are doing whatever it takes to deliver new music to their fans and followers. Top musicians like Aymos and Mas Musiq recently teased that they have new collaborations coming soon.

Heavy K, popularly known as The Drumboss, also got music lovers over the moon when a video of his studio session went viral. Many admitted that they were waiting for new music from their fav.

DJ Maphorisa also made headlines when he announced that he is dropping two highly anticipated projects on 28 March.

Young Stunna explains why he calls Kabza dad

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that award-winning Amapiano artist Young Stunna has opened up about why he refers to Kabza De Small as his dad.

The Adiwele hitmaker previously disclosed the important role the Amapiano producer and DJ played in making his career a success. In a clip shared by social media user @TheYanosUpdate on X, the musician, born Sandie Fortune Msimango, recounted how Kabza De Small took him in for a year until he could stand on his own feet.

