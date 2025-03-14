Sizwe Dhlomo praised Kabza De Small on social media, calling him super talented, which sparked mixed reactions from fans

Kabza De Small, a pioneer of Amapiano, is often compared to DJ Maphorisa, but many believe he stands out due to his talent and work ethic

His 2018 breakthrough hit Umshove featuring Leehleza launched his career, and he has since formed a strong yet reportedly strained partnership with DJ Maphorisa as the Scorpion Kings

South African radio and television host Sizwe Dhlomo took to social media to give Kabza De Small his flowers. The outspoken media personality's post sparked mixed reactions from fans.

Sizwe Dhlomo raved over Kabza De Small. Image: @kabelomotha and @sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Sizwe Dhlomo praises Kabza De Small

It's not every day that Sizwe Dhlomo praises a fellow celebrity. The star, who is known for always speaking his mind on social media, recently gave Amapiano giant Kabza De Small the respect he deserves.

Taking to his X page, Sizwe reposted a video of Kabza De Small doing what he does best and gave him a special shoutout. He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"This guy is super talented!"

Fans react to Sizwe Dhlomo's post

Social media users agreed that Kabza De Small is one of the best producers in the country. Although he is often compared to DJ Maphorisa, fans think Kabza is on a different level.

@MpeshWP wrote:

"Amazing talent. Great producer but as a Dj, bro is boring AF🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️"

@mathole_ofentse commented:

"Not to sound somehow but take any brother that plays keys at a church. Especially those ones that play "isthende" or second keys. They will tell you these are basics."

@Zack_here said:

"The talent comes from those "Ngizoku shaya" bracelets, you cut them then evaile talente. Next time I attend his shows, I will...... Let me tool. 🤭"

@Encephalogist added:

"Top that with work ethic and we talking about a genius and hard worker...🤞🏾"

@thatswaziguy said:

"Not really amapiano are too lose , therefore don't need the most talented pianist. Moses Molelekwa was a talented pianist."

Sizwe Dhlomo gave Kabza his flowers. Image: @kabelomotha

Source: Instagram

Three interesting facts about Kabza De Small

Kabelo Motha, known popularly as Kabza De Small is credited as one of the pioneers of Amapiano. Amapiano or Piano is a South African style of house music that blends deep house, jazz, and kwaito elements.

He has a strong musical partnership with fellow Amapiano star DJ Maphorisa. The duo who are known as the Scorpion Kings have worked on several successful shows and albums. The stars are allegedly beefing and have unfollowed each other on social media.

Kabza's breakthrough single Umshove featuring Leehleza in 2018, helped him gain significant recognition.

Kabza and DJ Maphorisa accused of not giving back

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that social media users have surprisingly shown support for DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small after the two stars were called out for not giving back to society despite their success.

Amapiano royalty Scorpion Kings have landed in hot water for allegedly not helping those in need. The issue was discussed on the Piano Pulse podcast, which is a part of Mac G’s Podcast and Chill network.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News