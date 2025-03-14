Cassper Nyovest honoured the late HHP in an emotional Instagram post, sharing a throwback video and thanking him for mentoring and inspiring his career

Fans praised HHP’s impact on Cassper and South African hip-hop, reminiscing about their history and past performances

HHP, credited with discovering Cassper, featured him on Wamo Tshepa Mtho, and Cassper continues to pay tribute to him on special occasions

Cassper Nyovest recently gave the late, legendary Motswako rapper HHP his flowers in an emotional post. The star shared a throwback video of the rapper and thanked him for his contribution to his career.

Cassper Nyovest paid a touching tribute to HHP.

Source: Getty Images

Cassper Nyovest remembers HHP

HHP may be gone, but his memory and legacy live on forever. The star is regarded as one of South Africa's greatest rappers, inspiring several artists to follow in his footsteps. One such rapper is Cassper Nyovest, who has done well in his career.

Taking to his Instagram page recently, the Mama I Made It rapper shared an old clip of HHP, real name Jabulani Tsambo, during an interview with Anele Mdoda. Mufasa thanked Jabba for the time they had together, for inspiring and mentoring him. He also noted that he wouldn't be where he is today if it weren't for HHP's guidance. Read the post below:

Cassper Nyovest's fans react to his post

The rapper's fans and followers responded to the post noting the important role HHP played in Cassper Nyovest's career and the South African hip-hop industry as a whole.

@ndabezondi commented:

“What’s if….. Jabba didn’t faka Nyovest, they can’t sebenzisan” 🙏🏾 Aren’t we glad they could sebenzisan?!"

@majorsvg_official said:

"I’ve never seen such a confident Human. I see where you get it from."

@okoro_hawks wrote:

You used to dance for him back in the year 2009. You once performed at UJ back then."

@1993_kha2 added:

"And you know I recently listened to the acceptance speech, one of the best SA hip hop of all time from the song arrangements and overall production, true masterpiece 👌🏽 💯"

@gregmaloka said:

"Thank you for honoring him and keeping his legacy alive. I will never forget your performance in the pouring rain 🌧️ at a Kaya FM family day. SPECTACULAR!! That was the day he said to me, Rre Maloka! watch this guy @casspernyovest Jabba!! FOREVER THE POPE."

Cassper Nyovest gave HHP his flowers in an emotional post.

Source: Getty Images

A look at Cassper Nyovest and HHP's history

HHP and Cassper Nyovest had a very special bond. The star who was known as Hip Hop Pantsula is credited with discovering Cassper Nyovest and paving the way for his career after featuring him on his track Wamo Tshepa Mtho.

Cassper Nyovest always attributes his career to the Motswako rapper. The rapper pays tribute to HHP on special days like birthdays and his death anniversary.

