Lerato Sengadi has celebrated her late husband, Jabulani 'HHP' Tsambo's heavenly birthday

The PR guru posted two throwback pictures of them all loved up and shared that she is still hurting

Cassper Nyovest also sent a shoutout to the late Motswako rapper on his birthday

Lerato Sengadi has been hard at work trying to keep HHP's memory alive. The Motswako rapper had a heavenly birthday on 14 September.

HHP’s wife Lerato Sengadi said it still hurts, but she is hopeful that things will get better as time goes on. Image: @leratolicious1

Lerato posts two throwback pics of the late HHP

On his birthday, Lerato shared two throwback selfies of them in their much happier days. She captioned the images with a heartfelt message saying she is still hurting but remained hopeful that time will heal.

"Happy Birthday my person. It hurts, but it will get better. I love you always."

Mzansi sends their condolences to Lerato

In celebration of the iconic Motswako rapper, netizens sent their love on his birthday. Many flooded her comments section with heart emojis, but some shared sweet words.

roxy.kali said:

"We share a birthday. Happiest birthday to us Jabba. We don't die, we multiply. Your legacy will continue to live on."

tumi.hlahane shared:

"Happiest birthday Jabba...one random Saturday driving on Mandela drive in Mahikeng, we saw him, my sister screamed Jabba. He greeted, and directed us to stop at a nearby filling station...a memory we hold dear. Hugs to you Motho wa Motho."

mbalieghngwenya replied:

"The irony is I'm jamming to Jabba and pro kid tracks.... If the Lord allow net a concert with all the greats but, unfortunately, it's wishfully thinking.... His talent is greatly missed."

kayise_ngqula said:

"The one and only Motho waMotho. Had a conversation about him with someone this week. We were blessed."

precioustheplanner said:

"Happy Heavenly Birthday to your motho chomi. Sending you hugs."

Cassper Nyovest sends love to HHP

Taking some time out from his busy schedule, Cassper sent his love to one of his icons on his special day.

In a tweet dated, 15 September 2023 Cassper said happy birthday.

Lerato Sengadi marks 4th anniversary of HHP’s passing

In a previous report from Briefly News, HHP's wife, Lerato Sengadi, penned an emotional tribute to remember him on the anniversary of his death.

Four years after his passing, Sengadi said she chose to remember him and also appreciated the people who stuck by her.

