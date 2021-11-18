Cassper Nyovest may be one of the biggest rappers in Mzansi but he's not afraid to let his fans know that he too has people he looks up to

The Tito Mboweni rapper is easily one of the most influential celebs in the country after gaining so much success in his career

Cassper revealed that even though he may be a huge success, he found his path by following in the footsteps of his own icons

Cassper Nyovest has played a massive part in the South African hip hop game. From being the first rapper to fill up a stadium to his celebrated catalogue, Cass can be named a legend. Nyovest shared some of the people that he considers his very own legends in life.

Kaya959 reported that Cassper Nyovest recently found himself nominated under the Artist of the Decade category at the SA Hip Hop Awards. The category was newly introduced and he was competing alongside some of the biggest names in the game. The rapper even boldly told fans that he feels he is the most deserving of the recognition.

SA Hip Hop Mag reports that a social media user asked Cassper if he had anyone that he looked to for inspiration from time to time. The curious fan couldn't help but wonder if a guy who has done as well as Nyovest has also spent some time admiring the work of others.

Cassper's answer may have come as a surprise to many but the Baby Girl rapper listed his father as one of his biggest role models. His brief list also cited the late HHP for his humility and intelligence and the one and only Kanye West for his expressive nature.

