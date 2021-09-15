Lerato Sengadi, wishes late hubby HHP, a happy birthday, drops his new single

Lerato Sengadi has wished her late hubby HHP a happy birthday and dropped his new single featuring Focalistic titled Nkaofa

The rapper's widow praised Jabba for being a trailblazer and a blueprint when he was still alive

Mzansi entertainers took to her timeline to wish her late hubby and rap legend a happy heavenly birthday

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Lerato Sengadi took to social media to wish her late hubby HHP a happy birthday. The rapper's widow also dropped a new single in honour of the late star. HHP's single titled Nkaofa features Amapiano artist Focalistic.

Lerato Sengadi has wished late hubby HHP a happy birthday. Image: @leratolicious1

Source: Instagram

On his birthday on Tuesday, 14 September, the publicist took to Instagram and shared a clip of her hubby freestyling on Metro FM when he was still alive. She captioned her post:

"An anomaly. An Icon. A Blueprint. A Trailblazer. A Legende. Happy Birthday Motho. I’m going ALL OUT for u today #Nkaofa (It’s the shoutout at the end for me)."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

According to TshisaLIVE, the new song derives from the verse that Jabba dropped on Metro FM when he was a guest on DJ Fresh's show. Lerato told the publication:

"I was also tired of people asking me what 'summer would be like without Jabba'. So now I have given them something. It's a smash."

Mzansi celebs took to Lerato's comment section to wish the legendary musician a happy heavenly birthday. Check out some of their comments below:

l_tido wrote:

"Happy birthday to the legend."

paulokeugo said:

"Legend!! Happy birthday!!"

maezeedoesit commented:

"Happy birthday Jabba."

refilwemodiselle wrote:

"Miss him dearly."

shugasmakx said:

"The fun he’d be having with AmaPiano ryt now!! We’re missing out major."

lufunolove added:

"Happy birthday to 1 of a Kind. Lerato la Lerato."

DJ Fresh remembers HHP

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that it has been three years since HHP passed away and his loved ones are still paying tribute to him. DJ Fresh took to social media to commemorate his friend, on the late rappers birthday.

Jabba would have been celebrating his 41st birthday this month reports TSWAlebs. Fresh shared an interview from Metro FM's Fresh Breakfast Show where HHP freestyled to a Kwaito beat, leaving many in awe of his flow.

The DJ took to his Instagram story to post a screenshot of the interview with the caption:

"Happy heavenly birthday #HHP! We shall never forget you."

Source: Briefly.co.za