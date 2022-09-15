HHP would have been 42 years old in 2022, and the rapper's significant other, Lerato Sengadi, took the time to look back on their life together

Lerato Sengadi celebrated the day HHP was born, 14 September, and showed followers a video of the star taking to the BET Africa stage

HHP supporters flooded Lerato Sengadi's comment section wishing the late musician a happy birthday

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

HHP passed away four years ago, and his widow Lerato Sengadi looked back on one of her favourite moments with him. The late rapper HHP's death left a hole in the South African music industry.

HHP had his birthday and his widow celebrated by sharing her favourite memory of the rapper in action. Image: Instagram/@leratolicious1/Getty Images/Gareth Cattermole

Source: UGC

Lerato Sengadi's video of her husband on his birthday left many feeling emotional. Lerato Sengadi also wrote a sweet message to HHP in honour of his heavenly birthday.

HHP remembered for his talent by widow Lerato Sengadi

TimesLIVE reported that HHP's widow Lerato took to social media to share her favourite memory of her late rapper husband. She shared a video of HHP at the first BET Africa Cypher in 2018.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Lerato says she has always been in all of HHP and artistry. She wrote:

"I have always been in awe watching Motho create something outta nothing… creating moods outta words, creating music outta silence. Listening to him freestyle was ALWAYS a treat because well, he could ACTUALLY freestyle."

The video touched HHP fans, who all wished the artist a happy heavenly birthday. Many netizens had sweet words to share about the artist.

@soilsista commented:

Happy heavenly birthday to Motho WA motho."

@athaniamothiba commented:

"Happy heavenly birthday!"

@p_kuttah commented:

"Happy Heavenly Birthday Jabba. I miss him so much sis. I’m so grateful I had the opportunity to share this platform & moment with him. LEGENDARY @bet_africa."

@tshepiso_mahlangu commented:

"Aww man, happy heavenly birthday to my forever crush."

@ambitionmega commented:

"Legendary."

@spokenpriestess commented:

"Agh! What a king, ruri! The definition of AFRICAN GIANT. May his legacy never be forgotten forever and ever!"

sphe_herself commented"

"Aaaaah man, heavenly birthday Motho wa Motho."

SA weighs in on Bianca's claim to Riky Rick's estate after he died unmarried

Briefly News previously reported that South Africans were surprised when it became known that Bianca Naidoo was never married to Riky Rick. The story about Riky Rick and Bianca Naidoo has caused a buzz on the socials as South Africans shared their opinions.

Riky Rick is survived by his life partner Bianca and their two children. The rapper died intestate, and Bianca Naidoo has to go to court if she is to become the executor of his estate.

Riky Rick and Bianca Naidoo have always been seen as husband and wife by fans. Netizens are divided as some blamed the late rapper for not having a will.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News