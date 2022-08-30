Iconic rapper Riky Rick has been in the headlines following the news that he passed away without a will and was not legally married

Riky Rick's wife Bianca Naidoo has a legal battle ahead of her as she has to prove that her relationship with the late rapper was that of husband and wife

Netizens have been sharing their opinion about Riky Rick and whether Bianca Naidoo will be successful in claiming the rapper's estate

South Africans were surprised when it became known that Bianca Naidoo was never married to Riky Rick. The story about Riky Rick and Bianca Naidoo has caused a buzz on the socials as South Africans shared their opinions.

Bianca Naidoo seems to have South Africans on her side as she claims Riky Rick's estate even though they were not married. Image: Instagram/ @rikyrickworld

Riky Rick and Bianca Naidoo have always been seen as husband and wife by fans. Netizens are divided as some blamed the late rapper for not having a will.

Bianca Naidoo receives support from netizens after news about Riky Rick

Riky Rick is survived by his life partner Bianca and their two children. The rapper died intestate, and Bianca Naidoo has to go to court if she is to become the executor of his estate.

Online users were happy to know that Riky's family was not the one challenging Bianca's claim of the estate after some netizens got the wrong end of the stick. Tweeps expressed their opinion on a tweet shared by @Mo_Manganyi. Many supporters of the late rapper are convinced that Bianca Naidoo deserves to control what Riky Rick left behind.

@MmuleMatjila commented:

"Having a will is very important! Especially when you have a kids."

@entle_pitso commented:

"I feel like families that want to fight you after your partner’s death when y’all have been together for so long are just selfish."

@LebogangNgcobo_ commented:

"I hear everything ne but why didn't Ricky have a will? Yoh ha a."

@itssfency commented:

"She deserves all his money."

@TboozeSA commented:

"It’s the state that’s contesting not his family. He didn’t have a will. People are bashing his family now. It happens when you don’t have a will."

@keletsomaredi1 commented:

"Even more reason to invest in law and politics to protect oneself from such disturbing factors of life."

Nota slams GQ Best Dressed Awards organisers for honouring late rapper Riky Rick

Briefly News previously reported that Nota Baloyi has shared his thoughts on the recent GQ Best Dressed Awards. The controversial media personality slammed GQ for honouring late rapper Riky Rick.

Kwesta's former manager questioned why the organisers of the ceremony honoured the late fashionista. He assumed that giving the Fashion Icon Award to the late star was going to have a negative influence on his young fans.

Tearing into Riky on Twitter, Nota Baloyi blasted the late media personality for allegedly leaving the mothers of his son to fight for his estate in court.

