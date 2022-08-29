Controversial South African media personality Nota Baloyi has weighed in on the recent GQ Best dressed Awards

The opinionated music exec blasted the GQ for honouring late hip-hop artist because he took his own life and apparently left his family suffering

Kwesta's former manager also threw shade in the direction of Moozlie who was honoured with the GQ Best Dressed Woman award

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Nota Baloyi has shared his thoughts on the recent GQ Best Dressed Awards. The controversial media personality slammed GQ for honouring late rapper Riky Rick.

Nota Baloyi has slammed the GQ Best Dressed Awards for honouring late rapper Riky Rick. Image: @lavidanota

Source: Instagram

Kwesta's former manager question why the organisers of the ceremony honoured the late fashionista. He assumed that giving the Fashion Icon Award to the late star is going to have a negative influence on his young fans.

Tearing into Riky on Twitter, Nota Baloyi blasted the late media personality for allegedly leaving the mothers of his son to fight for his estate in court. He slammed GQ:

According to ZAlebs, Nota also dragged Moozlie after she bagged the GQ Best Dressed Woman award.

Peeps took to his comment section and agreed that Riky should not have been honoured because he took his own life.

@XhasoJ said:

"I don't celebrate suicide. This time I agree with you. Ricky Rick is a failure and... Took an easy way out."

@YesThatRuss commented:

"This one is needed what Riky did ain't it!"

@Kolane_ wrote:

"I totally agree with you Nota. Riky's death doesn't need to be celebrated/honoured. He turned out to be a weak man at the end. I don't condone such weakness from anyone, especially those with mouths to feed. Riky was weak and took the easy way out. Nxah! Now his loved ones suffer."

@Matlho_amy said:

"I don’t usually agree with your views, but today I 100% agree with you. We did love Ricky and his craft, but his departure from this world is not supposed to be honoured."

@dannychokoe added:

"I agree with you on this one."

Nota Baloyi begs for prayers

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi has begged Mzansi for prayers. The controversial music exec is going through a lot these days.

He has been hogging headlines for all the wrong reasons for the past few weeks. His estranged wife and singer Berita recently shared that they've ended their relationship and DJ Shimza won a defamation case against him a few days ago.

Kwesta's former manager was instructed to pay the DJ over R200 000 in damages. Taking to Twitter, Nota revealed that he feels that's it's about time Mzansi prays for him.

If you or anyone you know suffers from depression or suicidal thoughts, reach out for help by contacting the numbers below:

Lifeline - 0861 322 322, Suicide Crisis number - 0800 567 567, The South African Depression and Anxiety Group mental health number - 011 234 4837.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News