Nota Baloyi charted Twitter trends following the news that he was ordered to pay R200 000 to DJ Shimza

The controversial media personality caused a buzz when he alleged that the famous DJ was benefitting from government tenders

Reacting to the news, social media users shared hilarious reactions saying Baloyi will use his savings to pay Shimza

Nota was trending on social media once again. The outspoken media personality was recently ordered by the Johannesburg High court to pay R200 000 to DJ Shimza for defamation of character.

Social media users have fired shots at Nota Baloyi after he was ordered to pay R200K to Shimza. Image: @shimza.dj and @lavidanota.

According to reports making rounds on social media, the judge also ordered Nota Baloyi to pay for Shimza's legal bills. The judgement read:

“The defendant is ordered to pay damages to the plaintiff in the amount of R200 000 ... The defendant shall pay interest on the sum of R200 000 at the mora rate from the date of the judgment to the date of payment.”

The judgement left Twitter users divided. Some said Nota should learn a lesson and stop dragging other celebrities, while others pointed out that Baloyi cannot afford the bills.

@AthiB said:

"Was the divorce finalized, I hope @BeritaAfroSoul doesn't find herself being liable of the man's loose tongue."

@RealMrumaDrive commented:

"Bathi Nota must open an Onlyfans account to pay the 200k ka Shimza ya'll are brutal."

@ChrisExcel102 wrote:

"The fact Nota’s savings is R200K and Shimza is suing all of it. He’s trying to finish my GOAT. He is cleaning him up."

