Babes Wodumo and SK Khoza trended on the timeline when a video of the two celebs hanging together surfaced online

Social media users' imaginations ran wild when the two controversial stars spent some time together in the same room without Babes' hubby Mampintsha

Most tweeps agreed that the Wololo hitmaker and the former The Queen star and popular bad boy were up to no good when they filmed the clip

Many hilariously shared that the two entertainers should not hang out together because of their bad behaviour while others felt sorry for the Wololo hitmaker's hubby, Mampintsha.

Babes Wodumo and SK Khoza hanged out in a video doing the rounds online. Image: @babes_wodumo, @skcoza

Source: Instagram

Many hilariously shared that the two entertainers should not hang out together because of their bad behaviour while others felt sorry for the Wololo hitmaker's hubby, Mampintsha.

The video of the two celebs in the same room was shared by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula on Twitter.

Taking to his comment section some people even suggested that the stars were filming Only Fans content for SK Khoza's account. Many agreed that they were up to no good when they spent some time together.

@Tamlynvanwyk1 said:

"What’s going on? Are they having a 'fallen stars' reunion? Babes cannot control her alcohol and SK cannot control his dr**s. Bad match up."

@Ke_Arturo

"They're just hanging."

@Its_joe_gats commented:

"We all know what was going on."

@Rori_m241 wrote:

"Yoh, my imagination is running wild."

@luyathedreama said:

"Yho Mampintsha is not safe, they gonna sniff and get down."

@Anto_Modise added:

"If two people shouldn't ever hang out, it's definitely these two."

SK Khoza reacts to his saucy video trending online

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that SK Khoza said he is unfazed by the trending video. He said the saucy clip was meant for his Only Fans account, so it does not bother him that he was trending.

Mzansi came to a standstill following the former The Queen star's leaked explicit video. Peeps were left speechless when they saw the video of the Kings Of Joburg actor.

On Wednesday, 6 July, SK Khoza shot to the top of the trending lists when a video of him Australian kissing an unidentified woman made it to the streets. Peeps were stunned by the video. Many accused him of always trying to destroy his career with his actions.

