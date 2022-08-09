The highly anticipated Roast of Khanyi Mbau had Mzansi howling with laughter as the celebrities took turns roasting each other

Khanyi Mbau was the topic as each panellist found a different angle to attack her for her skin bleaching and career

The Wife actress' brother joined social media users who were sharing different reactions online

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The much anticipated Roast of Khanyi Mbau had no boundaries, and the panellists came out for each other. The jokes definitely hit nerves as they started picking on each other.

Lasizwe has admitted that it was not easy for him to watch his sister Khanyi Mbau being roasted on the 'Roast of Khanyi Mbau'. Image: @lasizwe and @mbaureloaded.

Source: Instagram

Khanyi Mbau was at the centre of the fire, and the panellists really understood the assignment. They all came out guns blazing at the star from her skin, her love life, her failed rap career and her acting skills.

The Redroom actress' brother Lasizwe headed to Twitter to reveal that he was having a hard time watching his sister being picked on. The award-winning YouTuber's fans admitted that it would also be hard for them. Lasizwe tweeted:

"Watching your sister getting roasted stings a bit. #RoastOfKhanyi."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

@EllenMakhubele commented:

"She wasn't really roasted. Nadia, Sol, Celbeyonce and Celeste should cry."

@Magdeli11212 wrote:

"I know that feeling babe but you no queen k doesn't care."

@En_Jayeh wrote:

"Looks like you left early or the camera couldn’t find you anymore."

@motaungto noted:

"Khanyi is the moment everyday ."

DJ Zinhle finally addresses rumours that she's fighting with Pearl Thusi: "We have an everlasting sisterhood"

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi used to inspire millions of South Africans and followers with their relationship. The two stars used to rave about each other on social media, much to Mzansi's delight.

The rumour mill began speculating that there was trouble in paradise when the stars unfollowed each other on Instagram, stopped posting about each other, and were no longer hanging out together.

Pearl Thusi had peeps suggesting that she was talking about DJ Zinhle when she posted a cryptic post about friends who don't support each other. The Queen Sono star addressed the claims on Twitter.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News