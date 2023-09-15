Retired Springbok Tendai Mtawarira marked 13 years of marriage with his gorgeous wife, Kuziva Mtawarira

He took to his social media to boast about his beautiful accomplishment and swoon over his lover with three throwback pictures

Netizens were pleased to help the national hero affectionately known as "The Beast" to celebrate the milestone

Tendai "The Beast" Mtawarira is celebrating 13 years of marital bliss with his lovely wife, Kuziva Mtawarira. Images: @tendaimtawarira

Source: Instagram

Retired national rugby team player Tendai "The Beast" Mtawarira once again showed Mzansi his loving side when he romanced his wife, Kuziva Mtawarira, for their wedding anniversary.

Tendai and Kuziva Mtawarira mark 13th wedding anniversary

In the post, The Beast showed off his beauty in three throwback photos and a video of their love and penned this colourful note:

"Happy Anniversary my love. A blast from the past, can definitely say you helped me dress better since our wedding day. I am so grateful for your love, support and patience throughout all these last 13 years.

"Here is to more fun-filled adventures, travels, exploring undiscovered places…creating more memories with our little ones. P.S. I want more kids, thanks. #mykarolina."

Check out their pictures below:

Netizens congratulate the Mtawarira's on their 13th anniversary

The loving couple was showered with praise from Celebville and his friends and family. Read the beautiful comments below:

@Sibamtongana congratulated:

"Happy anniversary!"

@Nay.all.the.way was entertained:

"Say you're Zimbabwean without saying you're Zimbabwean 'knowing all the words to Karolina' Happy Anniversary, Beauty and the Beast."

@Antonjeftha said:

"Happy Anniversary my brother! Blessings! Upward."

@Anneleemurray remembered:

"Congratulations, I remember this day so well."

@Clairebolivier wished:

"Happy anniversary guys!! Hope it’s a special day and may God bless you with many more decades of joy and love."

@Thenoniekoahela was loyal:

"Absolute favs! Happy anniversary guys."

@Emmahmachokoto complimented:

"You were blessed with the finest Tendai. Happy anniversary to you guys, keep it."

