Music producer Spikiri and his wife Rushka have reached a major milestone in their marriage

The member of the 90s Kwaito group Trompies penned a sweet message to Rushka on Instagram

He shared a picture from their wedding day, which they waited for almost 20 years to make happen

Mandla Spikiri is one doting husband as he celebrated his wife on their wedding anniversary.

The couple got married in 2017 after having been together for more than 20 years. Image: @spikiri_mandla_reloaded

Source: Instagram

Spikiri pens sweet message to his wife

In an Instagram post on 10 September, Spikiri penned a sweet message to his wife, Rushka. The happy couple tied the knot in September 2017 in a ceremony attended by close friends and family.

He shared one of their wedding pictures on his social media and captioned it:

"Happy anniversary, my love. You will always be my forever."

Spikiri and Rushka planned their wedding for 20 years

According to Daily Sun, at the time of their wedding in 2017, Spikiri and Rushka had waited for a whole 20 years to get married.

During their ceremony, they have friends from the industry, including Kwaito music legend, Oskido.

He had admitted to being slightly nervous, but their wedding at the Oakfield Farm in Muldersdrift was a success.

Fans wish the couple many more years

Fans of the Kwaito legend gushed over his marriage. This is what some of them had to say.

dennisferrerofficial said:

"Happy Anniversary Mandla!!!!

reecemadlisa09'said:

"Bade."

phindani_ncube replied:

"The Queen next to a King."

generalzinga_billionaireking added:

"Happy Anniversary to you and your lovely wife Grootmaan. Many God continue to bless your home and marriage filled with love and humbleness."

tshepobenn gushed:

"The King and Queen Don. Happy anniversary Spikiekey weekey."

