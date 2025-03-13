Costa Titch's death anniversary was honoured by fans, with the Titch Gang flooding social media in green to celebrate his memory

His brother shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, expressing gratitude for the continued support and urging fans to keep Costa's legacy alive

A psychologist advised on handling grief during special days, recommending rituals like lighting candles or making donations to honour lost loved ones

Costa Titch may be gone, but his memory remains etched in his fans' hearts. The Titch Gang recently painted timelines green to mark the late rapper's death anniversary.

Costa Titch's fans celebrated his legacy on his death anniversary.

Costa Titch Remembered on His Death Anniversary

It has been two years since the death of famous South African rapper Costantinos Tsobanoglou, popularly known as Costa Titch. The 28-year-old rapper died after collapsing on stage during his performance at Johannesburg’s Ultra Music Festival.

A special tribute to the late rapper was shared on his Instagram page by his brother on the second anniversary of his death. The touching post noted how Costa is remembered by his fans and loved ones each day. Read the message below:

"Today marks two years since Costa left us, but not a day goes by that we don’t feel his presence. His passion, his energy, and the love he gave to the world still live on through his music and the movement he built. To everyone who continues to celebrate his life and legacy—thank you. Your love and support mean everything to us. Let’s keep his name alive. 💚"

Fans continue to remember Costa Titch

Social media users flooded the post with touching messages. Many admitted that Costa Titch's legacy and music lives on.

@erioluwa.rayy said:

"Rest in power KING 👑 💚"

@tracypeter2021 commented:

"You live on Costa 💚💚💚🕊️🕊️🕊️"

@jennysworld1 added:

"Seems like yesterday 🙏🏻❤️ rip legend."

@shiro_mob said:

"Forever in our hearts ❤️💕"

What happened to Costa Titch?

The South African rapper passed away on 11 March 2023 after collapsing on stage during Johannesburg’s Ultra Music Festival. Several reports suggested that the rapper was epileptic and suffered a seizure, which was reportedly triggered by the lights.

However, Costa Tich's family issued a statement in May 2024, revealing his cause of death as a "significant strain" on his heart, leading to an irregular heartbeat that caused a fatal seizure.

Psychologist talks about dealing with grief on special days

Briefly News spoke to psychologist and founder of Engaged Humans Paula Quinsee about how to navigate grief on special days like birthdays and death anniversaries. She said:

"Grief is a personal journey and it is essential to let yourself feel the emotions such as sadness, anger, or other emotions that may surface during these milestone times as suppressing them can lead to delayed or unresolved grief.

"One way of doing this is creating a ritual such as lighting a candle, visiting a special place, or making a donation in their name which can create a sense of connection and honour their memory."

Fans shared tributes on Costa Titch's death anniversary.

