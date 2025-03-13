DJ Black Coffee celebrated his 49th birthday in a luxurious gathering with close family, including his sons, mother, and sister

The Grammy-winning DJ shared Instagram photos from the event, thanking fans and celebrities for their heartfelt birthday messages

Known for his wealth, Black Coffee’s extravagant lifestyle, including luxury cars and expensive watches, has sparked debates about him being the richest DJ in South Africa

DJ Black Coffee celebrated his 49th birthday, surrounded by his close family and friends. The star gave fans a glimpse of his birthday celebrations, which screamed luxury.

DJ Black Coffee celebrates 49th birthday

One of South Africa's most celebrated DJs and music producers, DJ Black Coffee, celebrated his 49th birthday like the star he is. The Grammy Award winner, who always stresses the importance of family, marked his new age surrounded by his close family, including his sons Esona, Anesu, and Asante. His mother and sister also attended the luxurious gathering.

Taking to his Instagram page, DJ Black Coffee shared pictures from his special day and thanked his fans, friends, and colleagues for the special birthday tributes they shared. He wrote:

"Thank you for all the birthday wishes, kind messages and all the love. I have nothing but gratitude🙏🏿📸 @onair_ent"

Fans wish DJ Black Coffee well on his day

Social media users including celebrities flooded the star's page with heartfelt messages. Many wished the star well in his life and career.

@bellabellos said:

"HBD ❤️ @realblackcoffee Blessings Nathi have a magical year love u 💋🥂🍾"

@zintathu commented:

"Happy birthday, bhuti."

@tshepivundla wrote:

"Happy Birthday 🥂‼️"

@lita.mali added:

"You see him but you can’t touch him. That’s power. Congrats King. Happy birthday."

@marqueswyatt wrote:

"Happy Birthday my brother! All the best! Celebrating you in spirit!🙏🏾🎉"

@carlaarminda wrote:

"Happy bday, my friend🙌🏿🙌🏿 blessings and many more!"

@paulaaheadibiza said:

"How beautiful you all ❤️Blessed Family 🙏🏽"

Is DJ Black Coffee the richest DJ in SA?

DJ Black Coffee is one of the most famous DJs in South Africa and beyond. The star has worked with international artists like Drake. Fans have debated DJ Black Coffee's net worth, with many arguing that he is the richest DJ in South Africa.

The star has a flamboyant car collection, believed to be the best in South Africa. His cars include a 1968 Mercedes-Benz 280SL Pagoda and a Rolls-Royce Ghost. The star is also known for rocking expensive watches, like his R4M Patek Philippe Nautilus, and limited-edition sneakers.

DJ Black Coffee and Phumeza Shoba's husband's pic trends

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Black Coffee and Phumeza Mdabe-Shoba's husband are proof that true friendship does exist.

Recently, an online user @__T_touch posted a picture of the two stars before fame and another one of them after and during fame on their Twitter (X) page. Many netizens were stunned by how the two stars didn't change one bit as they looked the same on the old picture of them which was resurfaced on social media.

