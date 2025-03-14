DJ Black Coffee celebrated his 49th birthday in a luxurious gathering with close family, friends and entertainment industry colleagues

The renowned DJ shared photos from the event, thanking fans and celebrities for their heartfelt birthday messages

Anele Mdoda, who was among the guests, revealed that the birthday celebrations doubled as a fundraiser

DJ Black Coffee raises millions for his music academy. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images, realblackcoffee/Instagram

Grammy Award winner Black Coffee is all about making a difference. While the musician is known for his expensive taste, the DJ doesn’t always splurge the millions he makes on himself. The DJ usually keeps his philanthropic work low-key.

DJ Black Coffee celebrates his 49th birthday in style

DJ Black Coffee celebrated his 49th birthday in a luxurious gathering with close family and friends. Taking to his Instagram account, DJ Black Coffee shared pictures from the event and thanked his fans, friends, and colleagues for the special birthday tributes they shared. He wrote:

"Thank you for all the birthday wishes, kind messages and all the love. I have nothing but gratitude🙏🏿📸 @onair_ent"

Over R3 million raised for Black Coffee’s Music Academy

It turns out the event wasn’t just a celebration of the DJ’s 49th birthday. Renowned media personality Anele Mdoda, who was in attendance, revealed that over R3,1 million was raised. Taking to her Instagram account, Anele revealed that the money will go towards the Black Coffee Music Academy. Anele wrote:

“A royal gurl 👑I had this dress made a good 7 years ago, and last night was the first time I wore it for the @realblackcoffee foundation gala! What a night. Over 3,1 million raised going towards the Black Coffee Music Academy.”

What is the Black Coffee Music Academy?

In February 2025, Black Coffee announced that he's be starting a music academy to nurture young musicians.

The academy will be established through the Black Coffee Foundation. The artist's foundation aims to raise R25 million in 2025.

The Black Coffee Foundation Gala Dinner, where R3,1 million was raised, was held at the LUXX Venue in Sandhurst, Johannesburg, just two days after Black Coffee’s actual birthday.

Black Coffee raises funds for the underprivileged

Previously, DJ Black Coffee hosted a three-day culture and music festival, The Black Coffee Weekender in Cape Town, to raise funds for the underprivileged.

Black Coffee is known for giving back to the community. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

The Drive producer told TshisaLive that he had been looking for ways to raise funds for the needy and having the festival was the best way. Apart from the festival, DJ Black Coffee revealed that he raised funds in Mykonos, where he holds an annual residency.

Black Coffee said the festival was a reminder that regardless of our social status, we are all human and those who have should give to those without.

Black Coffee assists underprivileged children with back-to-school initiative

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that DJ Black Coffee started a back-to-school initiative through his foundation.

The initiative will primarily focus on children who need assistance in getting into the school year. The star shared that he was committed to getting all the essentials that the children needed to start off the school year strong.

