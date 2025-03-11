South African music duo Major League DJz recently posted two pictures with Grammy-winning DJ Black Coffee

The Amapiano duo posted sweet photos in celebration of his 49th birthday this week

Black Coffee recently started a back-to-school initiative to give back to the community

Black Coffee recently celebrated his 49th Birthday this week. Image: realblackcoffee

Grammy award-winning music producer Black Coffee turned 49 years old this week.

Major League celebrates Black Coffee on birthday

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) this week, South African music duo Major League DJz shared two photos with Grammy-winning DJ Black Coffee on his special day.

The Amapiano duo consisting of Bandile and Banele Mbere posted heartwarming photos on X in celebration of his 49th birthday. Black Coffee was born on 11 March 1976.

Black Coffee did not post about his birthday on social media. Instead, he posted about his upcoming Summer performance in Ibizia. On Instagram, Black Coffee posted a video with the caption:

"The legacy continues at my home away from home. Saturdays at Hï Ibiza - Summer 2025."

People are excited about his upcoming performance. This is how they reacted:

yannpissenem shared:

"The journey continues. Welcome back, my friend."

aaron_comiskey stated:

"Elevator music is back at Ibiza 2025 horay."

djfortee reacted:

"Your set at Kunye was out of this world."

laduma celebrated:

"Northern hemisphere summer Saturdays belong to you!!"

cathyguetta celebrated:

"Another summer with joy, smiles, incredible vibes to create unforgettable memories. I love you @realblackcoffee @yannpissenem."

monica_federico recalled:

"I had the best time on the island because of you. Since 2017. Thank you!"

livakofficial exclaimed:

"I cant wait!!!"

dj_tijar said:

"Top! The best night in Ibiza!"

samsparrow___said:

"A seven-year movie in the making."

Major League DJz celebrated Black Coffee on his 49th birthday. Image: realblackcoffee

All about Black Coffee's back-to-school initiative

At the start of 2025, the Black Coffee Foundation introduced its back-to-school initiative to give back to the community.

In a short statement online, Black Coffee spoke about his intentions to provide for the underprivileged as he believes in the power of education to transform communities and children's lives.

“School's where dreams begin. It is where young minds are shaped, where curiosity is nurtured and where futures are built. We believe in the power of education to transform lives and uplift communities."

He then called on other people who are able to help to assist in their respective communities.

“Our Back-to-School Project is a commitment to making sure every child has what they need to start the school year strong. Let us all work together to give them the tools to dream, learn, and achieve,” he added.

DJ Black Coffee and Shoba go viral for old picture

In a previous report from Briefly News, internationally acclaimed DJ Black Coffee and his longtime friend Shoba made headlines on social media recently after a viral photo of them trended.

A user recently posted an old picture of the star and Phumeza Mdabe-Shoba's along with their current snap. Many people flooded the comment section with their reactions to the old picture of the stars.

