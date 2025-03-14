Halala! The wait is over, Netflix South Africa recently dropped the trailer of their highly-anticipaed local drama series Go!

Netflix SA posted the trailer of the new drama series on Instagram, which will be premiered on Friday, 21 March 2025

Netflix SA PR team exclusively shared with Briefly News what viewers can expect from the new drama series

Netflix SA introduced a new local drama series. Image: Supplied

Drama series lovers are in for a treat as Netflix SA officially revealed their new local series, Go!, which will be premiered on Friday, 21 March 2025.

The local drama series stars the most talented actors such as Wiseman Mncube, Thandeka Dawn King, Katlego Danke and Vusi Kunene. Netflix recently dropped the trailer of the series on their Instagram page and captioned it:

"A young runner is given the opportunity of a scholarship to a prestigious school, but is he fast enough to outrun his secrets? #GO! Comes to Netflix 21 March."

Watch the trailer below:

Fans can't wait to watch the new series

Shortly after the trailer was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section expressing their excitement about the new show. Here's what they had to say:

talk_film_to_me said:

"Absolutely can’t wait!! Let’s Gooo."

Actor Ntobeko Sishi wrote:

"LETS GOOOO. Fire trailer, but the actual thing, even more fire."

shalatesekhabi responded:

"Absolutely can’t wait!! Let’s Gooo."

king_moloane replied:

"Detective @nosi_khakaza we see you keep them coming."

ndlangamandla_zie commented:

"A good story line…something different."

Katlego Danke and Vusi Kunene also star on new drama series 'GO!' Image: Supplied

What you need to know about the new drama series

Netflix SA PR team exclusively shared with Briefly News what viewers can expect from the new drama series.

They said:

"Siya Gumede, better known as ‘Bolt’ in the bustling inner-city streets of Hillbrow has always relied on his speed to get ahead, both in competition and in life, racing against his peers for cash and clout, all while caring for his sickly mother played by Thandeka Dawn King under the watchful gaze of his criminal brother, Shuffle played by Wiseman Mncube.

Bolt’s world takes an unexpected turn when he’s offered a coveted running scholarship from Coach Arendse (Brendon Daniels) to the prestigious St. Jude’s private school, an opportunity that could change his future forever."

