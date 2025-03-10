South African songstress Liyema Pantsi recently performed at Big Brother Mzansi's live show on Sunday, 9 March 2025

The young reality TV star reacted to her first live performance at Big Brother Mzansi as a former housemate

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Liyema Pantsi's performance

Songstress Liyema Pantsi gave her best performance at 'BBMzansi.' Image: @liyema_pantsi

South African talented songstress and reality TV star Liyema Pantsi recently made headlines on social media after the music video of her hit song Let Me Be received a nod from many netizens.

Earlier on, the star has many netizens buzzing after it was announced that she would be performing at the Big Brother Mzansi live show on Sunday, 9 March 2025.

The former Big Brother Mzansi star also reacted to her performance, mentioning how big of a success it was and also expressed her gratitude to the support she has been getting since she left the game show in 2024.

She wrote:

"Thank you for your Support! 1 year later! Goodnight 💕"

See the post below:

Fans praise Liyema Pantsi

After sharing the post regarding her performance at the Big Brother Mzansi live show, many netizens flooded the comment section praising the young singer. Here's what they had to say:

@yolie6069 said:

"I’m so proud of you, you did well."

@BaMangwevu wrote:

"Yhoo baby, you will forever be famous...love you to the moon & back sweetheart."

fifieswerve responded:

"Performance…outfits…everything was on point ❤️ congratulations Liyema."

yolie_tai commented:

"The best performance of the season."

Are Jareed and Liyema dating?

On Sunday night's live broadcast of the Big Brother Mzansi Umlilo Edition eviction, alumni Liema Pantsi and Jareed made an appearance.

As someone who was awarded fame by the platform, Liema performed her latest hit song and set the stage on fire. An X video taken by an audience member shows Jareed grinning from ear to ear while Liema was performing.

One can tell how proud he is of her as he even took out his phone to record a video of her dancing on stage. A fan on X said she wishes they would form a real relationship, "I would ship Liema and Jareed shame! I hope they’re dating for real."

The two sparked dating rumours while in the house, but a third member joined the love triangle and further complicated things.

Liyema Pantsi stuns at honor event in Sandton

In January 2025, the reality TV star and songstress Liyema Pantsi was one of the guests at the launch of the HONORX9c event which took place in Sandton, Johannesburg.

The 23-year-old wore a short avo-green dress paired with matching sandals and minimal to no accessories. Liyema also debuted her red hair. aking to X, Liema Pantsi gushed over the phone's impeccable camera quality, "The HONORX9c is shockingly amazing. From camera quality to durability! Y’all need to get your hands on it."

Yolands Mukondeleli and Liema stun on the runway

In a previous report from Briefly News, Former Big Brother Mzansi housemates Yolanda Mukondeleli and Liema Pantsi reunited after sharing the spotlight on the runway. The stars were modelling at an Honor event in Johannesburg.

Netizens gushed at the ladies who were dressed in a proudly South African Fashion lifestyle brand.

