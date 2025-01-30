Former Big Brother Mzansi housemate Liema Pantsi attended the Honor launch event which was held in Sandton

The 23-year-old's fans were mesmerised by her beauty and her new hairdo, saying she turned heads

Liema Pantsi has been enjoying the praise following the success of her latest single Let Me Be

The former 'Big Brother Mzansi' star Liema Pantsi turned heads in her avocado green dress and red hair. Image: @liyema_pantsi

Source: Instagram

Some stars are born with it, which is evident in Liema Pantsi. The reality TV star and musician stole the show at a prestigious event in Johannesburg.

Liema steals the show at Honor event

Former Big Brother Mzansi housemate Liema Pantsi was one of the guests at the launch of the HONORX9c event which took place in Sandton, Johannesburg.

The 23-year-old wore a short avo-green dress paired with matching sandals and minimal to no accessories. Liyema also debuted her red hair.

Taking to X, Liema Pantsi gushed over the phone's impeccable camera quality, "The HONORX9c is shockingly amazing. From camera quality to durability! Y’all need to get your hands on it.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela posted the X photos:

Liema Pantsi has been hogging the spotlight, unlike some of her former Big Brother Mzansi housemates. She rose to fame in the music industry after she teamed up with Cici for their single Impumelelo.

Since then, her music career picked up and has been enjoying the success of he.r latest solo single titled Let Me Be.

Musician Liema Pantsi attended the Honor launch event in Sandton. Image: @liyema_pantsi

Source: Instagram

Mzansi gushes over Liema Pantsi

Peeps were taken aback by Liema's beauty with many saying she deserves all the praise because she is a hardworker.

@TshisaZingisa hailed:

"Love her, Liema Pantsi first of her name 💃"

@Ginger2245 gushed:

"She's so beautiful 😍❤️"

@lkambela29 replied:

"Miss Pantsi. She looks elegant."

@_01Violet stated:

"Liema Pantsi The hardworking Queen."

@FloPitse gushed:

"My baby looking pretty."

Yolands Mukondeleli and Liema stun on the runway

In a previous report from Briefly News, Former Big Brother Mzansi housemates Yolanda Mukondeleli and Liema Pantsi reunited after sharing the spotlight on the runway. The stars were modelling at an Honor event in Johannesburg.

Netizens gushed at the ladies who were dressed in a proudly South African Fashion lifestyle brand.

