Drama unfolded in the Big Brother Mzansi house after housemates Liema and Yolanda had an argument

This led to the ladies receiving a strike each, making this Liema's second strike, meaning she is closer to disqualification

Viewers have mixed feelings about this, with many agreeing with Big Brother, but others thought it was not a good call

Big Brother Mzansi gave housemates Liema and Yolanda strikes for their misbehaviour in the house. But this call put Liema in the danger zone.

Liema is 1 strike away from disqualification in the 'Big Brother Mzansi' contest. Image: @liema.rsa, @vuyothedreamer

Source: Instagram

Liema and Yolanda get strikes

The drama that unfolded in the Big Brother Mzansi house could cause Liema to walk out the door.

This comes after she had an altercation with fellow housemate Yolanda, who also received a strike for her involvement in the argument.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Liema closer to disqualification

On X (Twitter), the Big Brother Mzansi official page shared that since Liema has two strikes, this means that she is closer to disqualification, should she receive a third one.

"Liema and Yolanda each receive a strike for their recent altercation, marking Liema's second. #SyaMosha. One more strike, Liema faces disqualification from the #BBMzansi house."

BBMzansi viewers weigh in

Some viewers were not too happy about this. Some saw it as a good call by Big Brother, while others disagreed.

@ZikhonaStali:

"Liema is not here for the prize shem I think we are just wasting our votes on her."

@Mrskillmonger1:

"When is addressing the Ghost and Yolanda issue?"

@therealxolo:

"Turns out Mpumi was right #bbmzansi."

@Chreebuddy:

"Liema must win. This is getting very serious."

@Factsgenbackup1:

"Strike or no strike Liema must win that money vote Liema."

@thabelomaanda

"That was fair! I love you biggie well done."

@yolie6069:

"Your judgment was unfair for Liema when are you addressing the fight btw papa ghost and Yoland?"

@therealxolo:

"Yolanda my dear you are not alone."

Papa Ghost called out for bullying Yolanda

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that netizens called out Big Brother Mzansi star Papa Ghost for bullying fellow housemate Yolanda.

A netizen shared some clips of Yolanda and Papa Ghost on social media, where he was heard calling her a "dog". Papa Ghost's close friend Bridgette Makhela told Briefly News that Ghost is not a violent person and he is retaliating to what Yolanda has been doing to him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News