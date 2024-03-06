Social media users called out Big Brother Mzansi star Papa Ghost for bullying Yolanda

A netizen shared some clips of Yolanda and Papa Ghost on social media, where he was heard calling her a "dog"

Papa Ghost's close friend Bridgette Makhela told Briefly News that Ghost is not a violent person and he is retaliating to what Yolanda has been doing to him

The drama never ends on Big Brother Mzansi season four as housemates Papa Ghost and Yolanda have found themselves making headlines on social media.

Netizens call out Papa Ghost for "bullying" Yolanda

Social media is buzzing right now as Yolanda's fans are breathing fire after Papa Ghost was allegedly seen bullying her. The pair have always been known as rivals from the beginning of Big Brother Mzansi but some fans thought that the bullying was now getting out of hand.

A Twitter (X) user @TheGyal_ posted clips of the two messing with each other's beds and shoes, throwing them around, and she captioned it:

"I wonder when will big brother address the bullying Ghost is doing to Yolanda. It’s getting out of hand now."

Papa Ghost's close friend, Bridgette Makhela, told Briefly News that the star is actually the sweetest, loving guy and he retaliated because of what Yolanda has been doing to him.

She said:

"PapaGhost is literally one of the most sweetest and genuine people you'll ever meet. He is easily just giving Yolanda back what she has for a long time now, been throwing in his face...loudly. He is not someone that retaliates easily, he is an extremely patient, kind and loving guy. Let's also not forget that this season's theme is Sya Mosha."

Watch the video below:

Netizens drag Papa Ghost

Some netizens dragged Papa Ghost to hell and back:

@Elizabeth_01SA wrote:

"South Africans are too weak for this show shem ,anything small Biggie,BCCSA ,multichoice."

@tivwale said:

"They won't Yolanda is a threat to the chosen ones of the show cause she has a lot of people rooting for her. It's not what they wanted since it's already seen that this is a scripted show. Yolanda is loved, l feel like Ghost is getting powers from Biggie himself."

@Funeka25 commented:

"So he called her a dog and everyone just sat there."

@officialHluri_M stated:

"Honestly, it’s disgusting now."

@siliziwesifo responded:

"It’s getting out of hand now, Biggie should do something."

@Felicity_Zitha replied:

"It’s really getting out of hand. The fact that Makhekhe told him to stop provoking her and he just laughed and said he won’t stop, he’s got all the time in the world to provoke her . He really needs to stop. We get the point that he doesn’t like her. Yoli must just ignore him."

kmillicent_m mentioned:

"@BBMzansi if you don’t stop this it’s going to get violent, unless if that’s what you are trying to promote!"

