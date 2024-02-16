Big Brother Mzansi season four housemate Els is tired of being kept a secret by Jareed

In a viral video that was posted on social media, Els was heard talking to Jareed and saying that she wants to be officially known as one of his girls

Many netizens on social media shared their views on their relationship being revealed, and some compared Jareed to Musa Mseleku

'BB Mzansi' housemates Jareed and Els's relationship has been revealed. Image: Supplied

Big Brother Mzansi season four has many netizens buzzing as Els has made a statement and shared what she wants from fellow housemate Jareed, this was after Jareed nearly got slapped by Liema for kissing Els and Mpumi.

Els wants to be officially known as Jareed's girl

Social media streets have been buzzing recently after Big Brother Mzansi housemates Els and Jareed's relationship was revealed. This was after a video of their conversation in the bathroom was shared on Twitter by @TheeAzanian.

In the video, Els is heard telling Jareed that she is tired of being a secret and wants people to know that she is officially one of Jareed's girls in the Big Brother house.

The video was captioned:

"Els doesn’t wanna be a secret anymore. She wants to be officially recognized as one of Jareed’s girls #bbmzansi."

Watch the video below:

Viewers react to Els's request

Shortly after the video was posted on social media, many viewers responded to Els's request, and others compared Jareed to Mzansi's popular polygamist, Musa Mseleku. See some of the responses below:

@OluchiOdum1 said:

"It is giving Blue Aiva."

@mindsoulndbodyy wrote:

"Crazy stuff!"

@lethabojunior19 commented:

"The Mseleku family have 4 wives so let’s gooooo…Meelay should also work with me."

@ImmaculateBreed responded:

"Charlies Angels as Jareed wanted them to be."

@Nethomboniphin2 replied:

"Jaridii wow what a menace."

@Maphakane_ mentioned:

"Crazy times."

@RideforCardi shared:

"Lapho she was advising liema."

