Things got a little heated in Big Brother's house when Liema nearly slapped Jareed

This was after Jareed kissed Els and Mpumi during a game and it did not sit well with his lady

Mzansi feels two ways about the issue, and eventually picked sides where many defended Liema from the toxicity

Liema is in trouble after nearly slapping Jareed for kissing Els and Mpumi. Images: liema.era, jareed.odem

Social media is buzzing from the recent Big Brother Mzansi episode. The house is tense after a heated exchange between lovers Liema and Jareed. Loverboy Jareed was seen kissing Els and Mpumi in front of his missus, who took matters into her own hands - literally.

Liema threatens Jareed, Mpumi and Els

Eh, Big Brother Mzansi fans were in for one hell of a show when a game turned savage on Thursday night, 1 February 2024.

Viewers suspect that this may be the end of Liema and Jareed's love affair after the charmer boy was seen kissing other women in view of his lady.

The women in question? Mpumi and Els, who had seemingly been pushing Liema's buttons by flirting with her man, but it seems they took it a bit too far.

In a video posted by ellamobee, Jareed is seen making out with both Els and Mpumi while his girlfriend casually minds her business - or tries to.

Twitter user, RosseyJmt shared a separate clip where Liema had a heated exchange with her man over his shady ways, even threatening to slap him, Mpumi and Els:

Mzansi weighs in on Liema and Jareed drama

Opinions are divided on the Liema and Jareed situation, where some netizens believe Liema needsto be sent home:

Rose031090 said:

"They didn’t provoke her one bit. This girl came for two million, not a man."

nomali_chonco was stunned:

"She touched and pushed him too? Disqualification might be pending."

therealTisa was disappointed in Liema:

"I’m so disappointed in her, she’s here for the money, not Jareed."

Meanwhile, some netizens defended Liema. Previously, the housemate was targeted by Bravo B and Makhekhe, who made unsettling remarks about her:

Yolokazi_chagi said:

"The 'Big Brother Mzansi' girls are a good representation of how sisterhood no longer exists. How do you continue kissing a man you've seen kissing your sister? Very witchy behaviour if you ask me."

sboshi1 wrote:

"Mpumi and Els provoked Liema and Jareed is a disappointment and a mean boy. They planned the whole thing and she fell for it. It doesn't matter whether she is disqualified or not, that house is very toxic for her."

chichiovesbaye posted:

"I want Jareed away from Liema. I don't care, all Liema gets is constant disrespect and insults because of him. Let Mpumi have him."

