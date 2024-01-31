Celebrity couple Tamia Mpisane and Andile Mpisane were recorded dancing during an award ceremony

Tamia wore a long white dress with a blonde hairdo, and Andile wore a black suit along with his friend Shaun Stylist

South Africans found it amusing that Tamia tried to imitate her husband's dance moves

An old video of Andile and Tamia Mpisane showing off their dance moves. Image: @andilempisane10, @tamiampisane

The internet never forgets. This statement was proved true after an old video of celebrity couple Tamia Mpisane and Andile Mpisane dancing at an award ceremony was recently unearthed online.

Tamia and Andile show off dance moves

The reality TV stars previously attended an event where they showed off not only their reciprocated sense of style but their dance moves as well.

Tamia Mpisane wore a long white dress with silver designs and a blonde hairdo. The Royal AM chairman wore a black suit with a suede jacket, and they were joined by friend Shaun Stylist, who wore a black and white suit.

An X user questioned Andile Mpisane's whereabouts, and another responded with the dance video.

Mzansi pokes fun at Andile and Tamia

Netizens found amusement in Tamia trying to imitate her husband's dance moves.

@bangaygrl:

"The first thing I noticed was how Shaun is his idol; then the MRS idolises her. She's skating on thin ice."

@fourrforty:

"A supportive wife is all a man can ask for."

@cnehshuga:

"True love exists."

@Indoda_YomZuluu:

"Supportive wife."

@_Eveline1:

"He’s not even paying attention to her. It’s like she’s not in the room."

@MegaFunTweets:

"It should be like that otherwise, if you are not his number one fan, don’t bother getting married to him."

@_ratok:

"This is what they mean when they say that you must marry your type because if this were my husband, I’d probably be irritated."

Tamia shows off baby Miaandy

