A TikTok video of a father and daughter rocking navy outfits to an event has been doing the rounds online

The footage captures the two modelling their designed looks, sparking differing views online

While their bond was admirable, other netizens poked fun at the details of the baby girl's dress

A man and his daughter's matching outfits sparked compliments and laughter. Image: @sir_james015

A doting Polokwane dad and his daughter got netizens talking and gushing on social media after sharing a video of their matching outfits.

A TikTok video shared by @sir_james015 shows the little girl rocking a navy, form-fitting dress with a bead design, feather details and a split hem.

The dad can also be seen rocking a stylish navy suit with a white shirt, a maroon tie and a pocket scarf.

"My Copy ❤️," @sir_james015 simply captioned the post.

Their bond and complimentary outfits are just too adorable. Watch the video below:

According to Marriage.com, a solid father-daughter bond is a source of resilience in a daughter's life. It equips her with the ability to bounce back from setbacks and adversity. Knowing that her father is there to support and guide her through tough times can give her the strength to overcome hindrances and emerge stronger.

Mzansi reacts with witty comments

While many netizens couldn't help but admire the father-daughter duo, some people commented on the split hem on the child's dress and said it was amusing and not flattering.

MT commented:

"The split-hem is taking me out ."

Theems_Nelo replied:

"Too much I look exactly like my dad❤️❤️."

JULY replied:

"I need a meeting with the designer ."

AbbyM commented:

"Cuteness overload.....bahle bandla ."

Valerieeee❤️ said:

"Okay the baby fever is back ."

Tsatsi responded:

" She's so cute hle... The dress...yes wena girl."

Zuzile replied:

"The dress is giving "Strictly come dancing"."

