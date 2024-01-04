A daughter and her father are enjoying Groove together like it is nobody's business

In a recent TikTok video, the duo are seen dancing their hearts off to upbeat music at a club

Online users commented on the daughter-father relationship, with many loving it

A daughter and father danced their hearts off at a groove, TikTok video is going viral. Images/ @nakho_mahola

Source: TikTok

A dad and daughter have set the internet abuzz.

@nakho_mahola posted a video of her dad at Groove with her.

In 5:30 amGroovedeo, the duo is dancing their hearts off and having a blast.

See the father and daughter dancing at the groove

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

TikTokker's reacted with laughter to the duo grooving together

The video got over 36k likes. TikTokkers liked the daughter-father relationship.

@user6179183221995 said:

" me with kids,they are old mos ages 31,26,23,ndijiva nabo njeeee ewe njeeee."

@Sis T shared:

"This is beautiful, me and my 22-year-old son we do the same."

@Zanele Lindiwe Ndaba commented:

"This is definitely my baby daddy and our daughter in 10 years present Fathers deserve everything under the sun, they are KINGS❤️."

@TheGodFearingMakoti shared:

"Now this has hands off my daughter like heyyy She’s mine she’s my bestie likeeee heyyyy♥️."

@Celeste said:

"go out with your young adult kids...don't miss the fun and enjoyment ."

@Nombulelo Bango shared:

"This is soo lovely♥️♥️Guys where do you order your parents hlee bathong."

@Judith Mokgaetji commented:

"Come to think I fell while dancing on top of a chairI'm in pain."

Daughter wakes up at Groove to fetch dad From groove

BrGrooveNews recently reported on the duo. The daughter had to cut her sleep at 05:30 to fetch her dad from the groove.

@nakho_mahola posted a video fetching her father from a bar in East London, Eastern Cape, in the early hours of the morning.

In the clip, the daughter took an Uber from her apartment to the bar where her dad was. She drove him home in his car and returned to her apartment.

The TikTokker also addressed some concerns that the online users had.

She put out there that her father is a married man, and his wife doesn't have a problem with him going out as long as he is happy.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News