One doting dad spent time with his children in an unlikely place, and people were delighted to see him having fun

A video of the father doing the most with his children at groove when a Tyle ICU banger came on was heartwarming

The video received a variety of reactions, and many could not help but notice how attractive the dad looked

A TikTok video shows a father dancing to 'Mnike' while at groove with his adult children. Image: @shamiso3108

Source: TikTok

Father becomes TikTok sensation at groove

@shamiso3108 posted a video of her father dancing to a popular amapiano song, Mnike. The lady had people entertained with the video.

Watch the clip of the dad dancing below:

SA women drools over dad

Many people found the father attractive as rocked to amapiano. Ladies admitted they found the man attractive. Read some netizens' thirsty comments below:

Makwena Lina Manamel asked:

"Daddy o na le motho? (Does he have a person?)asking for a friend."

Asanda Mgwaba wrote:

"I’m just gonna say. You’ve gained a hater cause why? How come you get to go with your dad to groove, and mine just vibes at home calling shots."

hopekgetsi joked:

"Can I be your step mom?"

minnie_summers added:

"Your dad is my type."

nontsikelelombala gushed:

"UTatakho akaso snack yi full meal sana."

People love to see fun parents

Online users are always fascinated when they see parents having fun with their kids. One woman went viral after showing people how she treated her son with her iPhone.

