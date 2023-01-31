One lady was proud of her little boy's success in school and she made sure he knew by getting him a huge gift

The ecstatic mother rewarded her child with a surprise after he was elected as a prefect at his school

The beaming mother took pictures of the gift she got her son and left people in awe of her generosity

A proud woman took to Twitter to celebrate her son. The young boy was officially a school prefect and his mom got him an expensive present.

A lady ensured that her son felt appreciated after becoming a prefect at his school. Image: @BossMatriach

Source: Twitter

The chuffed mum shared photos of her son and he was grinning from ear to ear. The celebratory post was soon flooded with comments as people posted their two cents about how she rewarded her son.

Woman celebrates son's success in school

A woman, @BossMatriach on Twitter, spoiled her little boy with an iPhone for being made a prefect at school. The lady celebrated with a sweet post on Twitter. See the photos below:

South Africans applaud mum for appreciating son

Mzansi loves to see parents spoiling their kids. Online users were impressed by the mum for giving her child recognition for his efforts. People commented that they were envious of the boy's gift.

@LuluMag__ commented:

"Congratulations to my fave. He really seems like he has a great head on his shoulders so this is well deserved."

@diana_panashe commented:

"Melting my little heart, cutest thing."

@ZamaNdakisa commented:

"So happy for him."

@thatomabitsi commented:

"Yoh, planned kids have it soft."

@rutendozw commented:

"Parents are parenting these days."

RealXavier011 commented:

"I was a prefect in primary, but this!"

@kgaatliii commented:

"A beautiful story! Congratulations to you for being the best mom. Congratulations to him for choosing the best mom lol."

@chumavee commented:

"Yoh, I wish I was a planned kid."

@nes_kamogelo commented:

"He was planned this one. I can tell."

Source: Briefly News