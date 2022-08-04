Talk about levelling up: Ngcebo Mcobothi couldn't wait to post her birthday presents this year and so she did as she flaunted her new whip on Twitter

The South African woman was showered with best wishes after posting yet another milestone on her social media account

Receiving hugs and kisses is one thing, but getting a new car on her birthday is one thing this Mzansi beaut can say she bagged

Not everyone can afford to buy a car, let alone have your parents buy one for you. However, a trending Mzansi couple left their daughter dumbfounded after spoiling her with a cool new Renault Kwid.

Ngcebo Mcobothi posted her costly gift from her adoring parents on her birthday. Image: @ngcebomcobothi1/Twitter Source: Twitter

The model of the car retails between R174 400 and R307 000.

24-year-old Ncebo Mcobothi shared the news, snaps and a short video of her new whip on her . In a caption Mcobothi wrote:

"My parents really surprised me with a car for my birthday."

In a video, Mcobothi is seen sharing warm embraces from both her parents before entering her silver Kwid with a big blue bow placed on the bonnet of the car. She captions the video, "My new baby."

Taking to the comment section, tweeps wished Mcobothi a happy birthday and congratulated her on her new whip:

@Bongi82918051 commented:

"Happy birthday babe... Congratulations on your new car... God bless the parents hle..."

@SuperXolani responded:

"If they need a son who will protect you, I’m here, Lil Sis. Congratulations."

@lewisDutchees reacted:

"Don't your parents want to adopt me? Congratulations, beautiful ❤"

Woman graduates with degree while working 2 jobs and running a hair business: “I’m so proud, I did that”

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Ngcebo Mcobothi recently shared that she has overcome juggling two jobs whilst securing her degree.

The young woman inspired many after taking to social media to announce bagging her degree while running several other ventures on the side.

The media and international relations graduate told Briefly News that she started her studies at Rhodes University before later transferring to Witwatersrand University due to personal reasons.

However, fast-forward to 2022, and Ngcebo has come out victorious. She shared a Twitter post recently which featured a stunning photo of herself in her graduation attire.

