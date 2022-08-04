Bonang Matheba has been sharing a few posts of what she has been upto, and that doesn't sit well with her millions of fans

The top South African television and radio presenter recently had peeps smiling from ear to ear when she shared a video of her time in the USA

The A Very Bonang Year star's fans headed to her timeline to express joy over the content they are finally receiving from their fav

Bonang Matheba is the queen she thinks she is. The star had Mzansi glued to their phones when she posted content from her trip to the USA.

Bonang Matheba recently announced that she was back in the USA. Image: @bonag_m.

Source: Instagram

The award-winning television and radio presenter wowed Mzansi with a clip that has since gone viral. Many fans lauded the country's 'it' girl for living out her dreams without fear.

Heading to her Twitter page, Bonang said sometimes she pinches herself to see if all she has is real. She tweeted:

"…my life?!! ❤️ sometimes I khant’ believe ukuth’ vele this is moi?!"

The Being Bonang star then shared a reel of her stunning getaway on her Instagram page. Peeps dished their thoughts on the video. Some said the stunner is torn between not making it in the USA and feeling that she is now too big for Mzansi.

@SamTrong3 said:

"I feel like Bonang is stuck in-between not making it in the US and being "too big" for SA. I hope she finds her footing again. Great talent there."

@DJMaverickZA commented:

"My favourite human @Bonang enjoying her life in The Hamptons. USA looks so good on you. Stay there my love."

@itis_thandoh wrote:

"Bonang is living the life I want chile no child , enjoying money travelling and meeting new people.♥️♥️her career is her first priority."

Source: Briefly News