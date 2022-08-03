Award-winning South African singer and songwriter Makhadzi may be touring the UK, but she is definitely missing home

The Mjolo hitmaker made headlines when she recently raved about finally being able to eat her favourite breakfast, which is pap and fried eggs

Another video of the stunner ordering fellow singer Cassper Nyovest's gin Billiato in a UK restaurant has also surfaced

A video of Makhadzi trying to order Cassper Nyovest's Don Billiato while overseas has received likes from social media users.

Makhadzi was lauded by social media users after a video of her ordering Cassper Nyovest while overseas. Image: @makhadzisa and @casspernyovest.

In the popular video shared by controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, the Limpopo-born star tries to order a number of drinks, including the Mama I Made It hitmaker's gin while having dinner at a high-end restaurant.

The singer charmed Mzansi when she explained to the waiters that Billiato was an exclusive gin. The waiters' responded by offering her the list of the gins, but the Mjolo hitmaker opted for Coke instead.

Twitter users shared mixed reactions to the video. Many agreed that Makhadzi was actually trying to market Cassper Nyovest's brand out there.

@Tasha_Mogotwe said:

"No, but that’s a queen’s move right there. She knows exactly what she’s doing, she is marketing Cassper's brand to the world."

@luckymdulukhele noted:

"Wow, brilliant Makhadzi, now they will order a bottle of billiato. I think cassper must pay Makhadzi for advertising."

