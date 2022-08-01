DJ Zinhle has been on a winning streak lately, and the stunner is not planning on stopping anytime soon

The Umlilo hitmaker started the new month on a high note with a cute picture and a powerful caption

She took to her Instagram page to share the United Nation's theme for 2022, which says, "Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow"

DJ Zinhle has been hailed for always staying in her lane and avoiding drama. The star started the month of August with a powerful Instagram post.

DJ Zinhle has taken to social media to celebrate Women's Month with her followers. Image: @djzinhle.

The mother of two headed to her page to share a beautiful picture of herself. She sported a white shirt and sunglasses with a white frame.

The Siyabonga hitmaker reminded Mzansi of the United Nation's theme for 2022, which talks about how gender equality can lead to a sustainable future. She also wished strong and hardworking women a happy women's month in the same Instagram post. She wrote:

"Hello August. For 2022, the UN given theme is “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”, which aims to recognise women who are working to build a more sustainable future. Wishing a very happy Woman's month to strong, intelligent, talented and simply wonderful women!"

DJ Zinhle's fans also seized the opportunity to wish their fav a happy women's month.

@eunice_angular wrote:

"A Happy Woman's month to you Mamma! ❤️."

@mswends26 commented:

"To you too Queen. ❤️"

@twnzboutiq added:

"Happy womens month to you too gojiyas"

@derikndlovu wrote:

"The Kingdom of Heaven is within you, and whoever shall know himself shall find it."

