Real Housewives of Durban star Jojo Robinson has taken to social media to show off her new body after a nip and tuck

The reality TV star shared that her waist is much smaller and her stomach is so tight and flat following the successful operation

The stunner's celeb friends and followers told their fave that her new body suits her after she shared that the pain she went through was worth it

Real Housewives of Durban star Jojo Robinson has taken to her timeline to show off her new body. The stunner is looking extra spicy after a nip and tuck.

‘Real Housewives of Durban’ star Jojo Robinson showed off her new body on social media. Image: @mrs.jojo.robinson

Source: Instagram

Although she shared that she's still healing following the operation, the media personality shared a clip of the end product.

Taking to Instagram, Jojo expressed that he stomach is now tight and flat even when she's sitting down. She bragged that her waist is "so much smaller". According to TshisaLIVE, she also shared that the procedure was "worth every second of pain".

Check out her video here.

Mzansi celebs and Jojo's followers took to her comment section on the photo and video sharing app to let their fave know that she looks more beautiful after the op.

Actor Lindah Majola wrote:

"You’re looking snatched, darling! Congratulations on a successful procedure."

DJ Happygal commented:

"You look amazing my darling."

nobuhlemendy said:

"Looking gorgeous Jojo."

ruan.scheepers wrote:

"You look amazing so happy it came out so amazing, yay."

long_live_tanay commented:

"Love the ink."

sebenzilelindelwa said:

"Wow, you look amazing."

robynborrageiro wrote:

"Gorgeous as always!!"

lue_mommy added:

"You look freaking amazing Jo! Yhuuuu."

