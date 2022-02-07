Real Housewives of Durban star Annie has shared that she had good intentions towards Laconco after her cake decoration was interpreted as shade

Annie Ludick Mthembu took to social media to apologise to Laconco for her messy decoration of a cake that was supposed to be her description of Laconco

While some peeps accepted her apology, other viewers of the reality show called Annie out for being rude

Real Housewives of Durban star Annie Ludick Mthembu has taken to social media to share her thoughts on the latest episode of the reality show.

‘Real Housewives of Durban’ Star Annie has been called out for being "rude" after her apology to Laconco. Image: @mrsannbition, @_laconco

Source: Instagram

The wives spent some time at new castmate Jojo Robinson's house in the recent episode. Each of them had to decorate a cake according to their own description of the person on the pic. Annie had picked Laconco's snap and her deco was a mess.

Taking to Instagram, Annie admitted that she's not good when it comes to domestic tasks. She apologised to Laconco and shared that she had good intentions but "it just didn't translate", reports ZAlebs.

The viewers of the show took to Annie's comment section to share their views on her apology.

roxiwardman said:

"Annie, it was super abstract!"

kgaugelo_tlhagane wrote:

"You tried Ann, you were distracted."

thembekatsatsa commented:

"You were distracted, but you sometimes can be so rude and you don't see anything wrong with that. I understand how you said you were brought up but girl you just got to know the 'how' when you address things."

nomne.piliso said:

"You were so rude and destructive to everyone, I love you but not sure what's going on with you this season!"

noreendoobey wrote:

"Ann can be b*tchy at times, it annoys me. But that's just me."

Ayanda Ncwane tops trends list as Season 2 of RHOD premieres

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Ayanda Ncwane trended even though she's no longer part of the Real Housewives of Durban. Season 2 of the reality show premiered and many peeps took to social media to defend their queen.

Nonku and her mom rubbed many up the wrong way when they dragged Ayanda. Nonku has a kid with Ayanda's late hubby, Sfiso Ncwane. Peeps are furious that Nonku and her mother discussed Ayanda because she's not on the show to defend herself.

Peeps have slammed Nonku on Twitter and applauded Ayanda Ncwane for trending while she's not even part of the show's cast anymore. @Ndoni_M wrote:

"Nonku and her mother abekho right ekhanda, there is no justification for their behaviour towards Ayanda and for them not to see anything wrong with that is just embarrassing, sies."

