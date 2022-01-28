Ayanda Ncwane has become the topic of discussion as Season 2 of the Real Housewives of Durban has finally premiered

The widow of late gospel star Sfiso Ncwane is trending high on social media even though she's no longer part of the lit reality show

Ayanda's fans have defended her against her late hubby's baby mama Nonku and her mother after they dragged the stunner

Nonku and her mom rubbed many up the wrong way when they dragged Ayanda. Nonku has a kid with Ayanda's late hubby, Sfiso Ncwane.

Ayanda Ncwane is trending even though she's not part of Season 2 of the ‘Real Housewives of Durban’. Image: @ayandancwane

Source: Instagram

Nonku and her mom rubbed many up the wrong way when they dragged Ayanda. Nonku has a kid with Ayanda's late hubby, Sfiso Ncwane. Peeps are furious that Nonku and her mother discussed Ayanda because she's not on the show to defend herself.

Peeps have slammed Nonku on Twitter and applauded Ayanda Ncwane for trending while she's not even part of the show's cast anymore.

@Ndoni_M wrote:

"Nonku and her mother abekho right ekhanda, there is no justification for their behaviour towards Ayanda and for them not to see anything wrong with that is just embarrassing, sies."

@Sinethemba_S commented:

"It's Ayanda trending while not even on the show for me!!!"

@BossLadyQueen_ said:

"Nonku shouldn’t talk about Ayanda since she’s not here to defend herself. While she was trying to fix things for her daughter she couldn’t help but make it about herself and how she loves Sfiso."

@_mpumi_zulu wrote:

"I'm so upset on Ayanda's behalf. I'm glad Ayanda didn't come back for Season 2 shame, there is absolutely no way she should ever have to deal with that family ever again."

@MaZuluOmuhlez added:

"I'm still not over how Nonku and her mum dragged Ayanda and both see nothing wrong with it!!! I'm not okay."

Ayanda Ncwane walks away from #RHOD

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Ayanda Ncwane walked away from the Real Housewives of Durban. The stunner reportedly accused the show of damaging her brand and her late hubby Sfiso Ncwane's legacy.

Sunday World reported that the businesswoman quit the reality TV show and will not appear on Season 2. The publication reported that the widow of the late gospel star felt the show didn't respect Sfiso's legacy.

A source claimed that Ayanda has been trying to preserve the award-winning gospel singer's legacy but the show went against her wishes. another source claimed Ayanda felt the show had portrayed her in a negative way.

