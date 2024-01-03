A TikTok video shows a woman's comical and gentle efforts to nurse her hungover uncle back to life

The scene involves the lady keeping her uncle hydrated with a cup of juice and it grabbed many people's attention

Some netizens reacted by sharing stories of similar antics by their alcohol-induced family members

A video of a woman helping her hungover uncle went viral on TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A woman from Limpopo has emerged as the hero we never knew we needed.

Caring niece helps uncle

She shared a TikTok video on her account @eugeniakey displaying her epic quest to rescue her hungover uncle from the clutches of a wild night.

The man was sprawled on the floor, battling the after-effects of a night well spent indulging in liquor.

Woman feeds hungover uncle juice

But fear not, a saviour came to his rescue with an ingenious plan to keep her uncle hydrated. She is seen with a cup of juice carefully giving him sips while she indulges in pap and spinach during her heroics.

As the video gains momentum, laughter echoes across the platform, with over 90,000 views and counting.

Watch the video below:

Mzanai praise caring woman

It turns out, we all have that one uncle who knows how to party a bit too hard. Viewers from all corners shared tales of their drunk uncles.

People are saluting the woman who used her uncle's hungover chaos and turned it into a laugh moment for all to enjoy.

@botshelo_56543 said:

"I want to see him when he is well and strong."

@Lovemore19857 mentioned:

"He is swearing that he will never drink again in his mind."

@busi_303 Bee shared:

"I also have this type of uncle. We love them."

@user6569970710117 commented:

"Like a nurse and in an ICU with a drip."

@giftsrsv204 posted:

"He is still drunk. It can't be babalaz."

@nathanevill added:

"That was me todayI was numb."

@sandiledubazana5 wrote:

"The only thing for babalaza is one beer he will be fine."

@khayadlodlo said:

"Man is fighting for his life."

Woman with margarita hangover makes TikTok video

In another article, Briefly News reported that a woman made a video the morning after having some cocktails. The lady made it clear that she had a lot of regret.

The video of the woman expressing anger at the cocktail made people laugh. Netizens enjoyed the woman's video as she got thousands of likes.

