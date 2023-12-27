A woman had an alcoholic cocktail that gave her a bad hangover, which she discussed in a TikTok video

The lady made a hilarious video joking about how she couldn't handle the deadly cocktail that demolished her

Online users on TikTok were thoroughly amused after hearing the lady's remixed name for the lethal drink

A woman made a video the morning after having some cocktails. The lady made it clear that she had a lot of regret.

A TikTok video shows a woman complaining after having margaritas. Image: @shababanana22

Source: TikTok

The video of the woman expressing anger at the cocktail made people laugh. Netizens enjoyed the woman's video as she got thousands of likes.

TikTokker fails to handle cocktail

A TikTok creator, @shanabanana22_, was ranting about margaritas. In the video, she complained that they gave her a terrible hangover, and she also referred to them as Margaret. Watch the video below to see her threaten the cocktail.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Watch the clip:

SA amused by woman's experience with cocktail

The woman's video was related to others who have had margarita hangovers. Online users also commented on how hilarious she was for calling margaritas Margaret.

Pearl_Molefi said:

"I'm in a relationship because of Margaret."

D commented:

"I definitely know you’re ordering it next time you go out."

IG:noloo_mbatha wrote:

"I’m on your side girl, get Margret she always messes me up too."

Dineo Mphago added:

"Not Margaret chomi."

user7925676402596 could relate:

"No because why after two glasses you see double vision."

Woman makes South Africa laugh

One woman cracked people up after trying to participate in a trend. The woman was in a club when she decided to try a flaming shooter.

Gogo pulls Brutal Fruit out fridge, thinks it’s fruit juice

Briefly News previously reported that one gogo almost drank a Brutal Fruit with her breakfast, thinking it was a fancy fruit juice. Video footage of the sweet granny figuring it out left hearts in puddles, and people cried laughing.

While smashing a Brutal Fruit for breakfast might be something you did in your early 20s when you were living your best summer vaycay life, it is not something you'd advise an older adult to do

This gogo had hearts melting and smiles wide. People commented on how much they loved this clip and how special elderly people are.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News