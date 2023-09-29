A woman made the internet laugh after she received a special alcoholic drink that got lots of attention

The lady was partying in Durban and was caught on camera trying to handle the drink that was presented in an interesting way

Online users were thoroughly amused after seeing the TikTok of the stunner's reaction to getting the drink

A viral video showed a woman struggling to get her drink on at Avoca Hills in Durban. Mzansi peeps had jokes at the woman's expense.

A woman in KZN tried drinking a fire shooter, but it backfired and cracked Mzansi peeps up. Image: @konkekhoza

Source: TikTok

The woman got over 2,000 likes after struggling to keep up with the special drink. There were comments from people who thought the lady at groove was hilarious.

Durban woman goes viral trying to drink shooter

A video of a woman partying in Avoca Hills was hilarious. A TikTok post by @konkekhoza shows the woman getting a shorter set on fire.

Watch the video to see her struggle to drink it:

Mzansi has jokes about flamey shooter

Many people could not help but joke about the video. Others wondered how one is supposed to drink the shot that's alight.

Mfundasandra wondered:

"How do you drink this ?"

Mazwane (Mwasi) wrote:

"1 day nasi siyosha shi aweeeeh."

Nkosinathi Nxumalo commented:

"LOL, the guy then decided to act like aksenzeki lutho."

Mashiy'amhle added:

"Guys, nizosha imilomo ne oesophagus because why are you drinking this?"

Green joked:

"Drink Kingsley girl because, wow."

Lungile Naomi Madikizela as amused:

"I knew something like this would happen."

Groove scenes leaves many amused

People always love to see each other out and about. One video went viral as it showed a close friend sharing a bag of chips while partying.

Source: Briefly News