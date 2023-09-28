A TikTok video shows a young lady trying to trick her mother with an elaborate viral prank

The young lady was with friends when she tried to get her mum to believe that she was in trouble with the law

Online users thought the video was hilarious as the lady did her best to try to fool her mother into stressing out

A TikTok creator and her friends used her mother for content. In a video, they called the unsuspecting mother with a big problem.

A TikTok video shows a daughter trying to play a prank on her mom, and it backfired. Image: @teddyflows_tiktok

The video of the young people's prank attempt received 99,000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from netizens who were entertained by the prank.

Mzansi mom gets pranked with fake arrest

A TikTok posted by @teddyflows_tiktok shows one of the friends calling her mom fake crying that she got arrested. In the clip, the mom impatiently asked her to speak up before she claimed she was at Sunnyside Police Station.

Watch the video:

Mzansi amused by mom prank

Many viewers thought the prank video was hilarious. Netizens commented on the video, saying they wanted to hear more from the mom.

DineoVenessa said:

"I heard coming from 'Ora yang, ke mo ntlung.'(What do you mean? I am at home)' I knew it would end in tears."

it's_mee commented:

"Not her wiping her eyes like her ma can see her."

♡Itz_M.Mimi_ wrote:

"It shows its only mothers from South Africa."

Gomo added:

"The fact that she said "yeyii motho bua (speak up!) witsi gore gadi tsene (I knew it would not happen) with RSA mothers."

Andile Khumalo joked:

"Killed that acting till she had to laugh."

Pranks on parents are a hit

Many people like to see others get the best of their parents. Peeps were amused when a lady played a lobola letter prank on her family.

Briefly News previously reported that a woman nearly made a cold day colder for her mother when she did the Eno prank.

The Xhosa woman's antics worried her mother about her daughter, but she couldn't continue with it and burst into laughter before the mother reacted with great concern and fear.

@siphumeze220's video shows her doing the Eno prank during family time while everyone sits in front of the heater, trying to warm themselves up.

