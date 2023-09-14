This young man decided to pull a prank on his mother and shared her reaction on social media

TikTok user @jumbo248 loosened the fridge door and watched as his oblivious mother opened it

The video had South African people laughing, watching it on repeat as the mom's reaction was champion

You need the right parents to pull off this prank and live to tell the story. A young man decided to prank his mother by loosening the fridge door and watching as she opened it.

This man loosened the fridge door and watched as his poor mother opened it. Image: TikTok / @jumbo248

Source: TikTok

Not everyone is about the prank life. Some people love it, and others do not find it funny in the slightest… unless they are watching it happen to someone else.

Man pulls fridge door prank on mom

TikTok user @jumbo248 shared video footage of what went down. In the video, you see his mom casually going to open the fridge and then the door collapsing on her. Her initial reaction was panic, but that was followed by laughter.

This mom took the prank like a boss. Take a look:

Mzansi howls at the hilarious prank

While some admitted that their mother's reaction would have been very different, they loved how this lady reacted and her sense of humour.

Read some of the comments:

ELE B said:

“I would've used every expletive in the SA dictionary whilst laughing ”

J9inthejungle hyped mom:

“love the mum's sense of humour.”

user1062787070521 can't get enough:

“ I don't know how many I have watched this”

Tseng said:

“ the way I was screaming… ”

Xhosa woman's hilarious Eno prank on TikTok sends mother into panic, triggering mixed reactions online

In related news, Briefly News reported that a woman nearly made a cold day colder for her mother when she did the Eno prank.

The Xhosa woman's antics worried her mother about her daughter, but she couldn't continue with it and burst into laughter before the mother reacted with great concern and fear.

@siphumeze220's video shows her doing the Eno prank during family time while everyone sits in front of the heater, trying to warm themselves up.

