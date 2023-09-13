A young lady was excited to show people something she figured out how to solve the Eskom loadshedding problem

The lady made a video that went viral as people were left with questions after her interesting demonstration

Many people commented on the video and had questions about how she managed to do the trick

A TikTok creator made a hilarious video where she wanted people to see her ability. The woman had people waving as the video went viral with 200k views.

A TikTok video of a woman saying she can light a bulb with her nose left many in disbelief. Image: @vhuhone_n

The video of the young lady was a viral hit as it got over 42,000 likes. Many netizens commented on the video, asking how she did the trick.

Woman lights bulb without electricity

@vhuhone_n Posted a TikTok video where she found a way to light a bulb without electricity. In the video, she jokes that her trick would increase her lobola price.

Watch the video below to see her light the bulb with her nose.

South Africans crack up over woman's electricity trick

Many people asked the lady how she found out that she was able to light a bulb with her body. Online users commented with endless jokes.

T M said:

"I was not expecting that."

Reitu Kerileng wrote:

"Wait, how, though? Eskom was found shaking."

Kendricklover999 commented:

"How does one even discover this."

Bobo joked:

"A true scientist, mara the big question we're all asking is how did you find out?"

Tuleep was amused:

"Not me trying it with my charger."

South Africans amused by TikTok creators

Many people are always amused by funny creators. One guy had people laughing after he tried to make his broken phone charger work by using a brick.

Woman goes viral with electricity ‘hack’, Mzansi CSI probes what really happens

Briefly News previously reported that a woman took to social media to share a video of how she has mastered the skill of hacking her prepaid electricity meter to give her more watts by simply punching in a series of digits.

The clip was posted on TikTok by user @vero_mapetja and depicts her showing the electricity meter as she tells the viewer to look carefully.

She proceeds to press: #-0-0-4-#. The number of watts immediately increases from 120 kWh to 27 931 kWh.

