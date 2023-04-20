One TikTok creator and his friends got together to do a hilarious prank call using Thabo Bester's name

The group made a hilarious video where they pretended to be the notorious criminal Thabo Bester while speaking to a Roman's Pizza employee

The idea amused online users, and the video was a viral hit with peeps on the social media application

A prank which included pretending to be Thabo Bester amused South Africans on TikTok. Many online users were in stitches after a group of friends did a prank call to Roman's Pizza.

One man called Roman's Pizza pretended to be Thabo Bester and South Africans were in stitches. Image: TikTok/@babyz4y/Getty Image/ljubaphoto

Source: UGC

The video of the pizza order left people thoroughly entertained. People could not stop raving about how the Roman's Pizza employee reacted to the prank.

Roman's Pizza receives fake pizza order from "Thabo Bester"

A TikTokker, @babyz4y, made a video of himself on the phone with the Roman's Pizza employee. In the clip, the content creator said his name was Thabo Bester, and the employee immediately became hesitant.

Watch the video of the whole prank:

Thabo Bester prank call has South Africans in stitches

People thought the man's stunt was funny. Netizens love to see pranks, and many were in stitches when the employee asked if the caller was being serious.

Phehello commented:

"No, SA full of jokes."

Ora Bile commented:

"'Like o serious? Please, I wonder what was going through her head."

BontleMooi commented:

"Hebanna like o serious."

Tshifhi commented:

"Ari serious like this me."

Abuti commented:

"Tswana people will always say Besterre no matter what ekse."

Pupil sleeping in class woken up with prank by schoolmates, SA in tears

Briefly News reported that one school kid dozed off while in class and became the victim of a prank. The schoolboy's classmates recorded a video of the creative way they chose to wake him up.

The video comments were filled with people laughing at the sleeping kid's expense. Many people thought the kid in the video was also relatable.

